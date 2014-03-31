25 Incredible Recipes from 25 Best New Chef All-Stars

Every year F&W names the most brilliant up-and-coming chefs across the country. This year's class will have the privilege of joining an incredible roster including star chefs Thomas Keller, Eric Ripert and Barbara Lynch. Here, 25 timeless recipes from the BNC all-star chefs.

1. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says BNC '88 Thomas Keller. This delicious, high-rising version is layered with sautéed mushrooms and shredded cheese.

2. Classic Chicken Teriyaki

BNC '89 Nobu Matsuhisa changed how the world thinks about Japanese food. Ready in just 30 minutes, his incredible teriyaki dish couldn't be any simpler.

3. Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts and Anchovies

What's the trick to BNC '90 Nancy Silverton's zesty salad? Layering the ingredients, so there's something delicious in every bite.

4. Grilled Whole Fish with Chile and Lime

"I've been fishing since I was about five," says BNC '91 Tom Colicchio. Here, he grills whole sea bass with Asian flavors like cilantro, lime and hot chile sauce.

5. Salmon with Pea-Wasabi Puree and Yuzu

Fish expert and BNC '92 alum Eric Ripert's salmon is presented three ways: poached, smoked and in the form of roe.

6. Beet, Avocado and Arugula Salad

This salad from BNC '93 Nancy Oakes is both hearty and light.

7. Churrasco with Chimichurri

BNC '94 Michael Cordua is known for this iconic Nicaraguan-style steak dish.

8. Ligurian Olive Oil Cake

An expert at scouting ingredients, BNC '95 Anne Quatrano's delicious cake is made with liguiran olive oil, which is more delicate and buttery than many other Italian oils.

9. Pasta with Tomato and Black Olive Sauce

BNC '96 Barbara Lynch's delicious pasta is easy to make with whatever vegetables are in season.

10. Steamed New Potatoes with Dandelion Greens and Salsa Verde

This excellent, healthy side dish from BNC '97 Daniel Patterson gets delicious tang from dandelion greens.

11. Roasted Delicata Squash with Quinoa Salad

For a terrific vegetarian main course, BNC '98 Michael Symon tosses quinoa with arugula, apple raisins and fresh herbs, then spoons the salad into a halved baked squash.

12. Fire-Grilled Oysters with Green Garlic and Pastis Butter

BNC '99 John Besh's oysters are irresistibly slurpable.

13. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Sablefish and Trout Roe

These creamy eggs from BNC '00 Andrew Carmellini are delicious on their own or with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream.

14. Onion-Clove Compote

For a sweet, fragrant condiment that's great with grilled meat, BNC '01 Wylie Dufresne slow-cooks onions with cloves.

15. Japanese Pizza

"Think fried rice meets pizza," says BNC '02 Grant Achatz, who makes this crazy-fun dish for dinner with his kids.

16. Sweet Corn Pancakes with Mt. Tam Cheese

BNC '03 Stuart Brioza's incredible corn cakes are puffy in the center and crispy at the edges, with lots of melted cheese on top.

17. Fresh Pea Soup with Ham

This delicious, fast split pea soup from BNC '04 Graham Elliot gets vibrant flavor from fennel.

18. Fresh Snow Pea Salad with Pancetta & Pecorino

BNC '05 Daniel Humm's terrific, healthy salad is crisp and lemony, with bits of meaty pancetta and lots of fresh mint.

19. Cabbage, Watercress and Pine Nut Dumplings

These vegetarian dumplings from BNC '06 David Chang are delicious either boiled in water or cooked in a steamer.

20. Escarole with Pickled Butternut Squash

This fast salad from BNC '07 Garbriel Rucker features tangy pickled butternut squash and a creamy, garlicky dressing.

21. Garlic-and-Rosemary Roast Pork Loin

Garlicky marinade made with fresh rosemary flavors BNC '08 Ethan Stowell's simple, juicy roast.

22. Pan-Roasted Clams with Bacon, Bourbon and Jalapeño

BNC Linton Hopkins '09 gives this delicious clam dish a modern Southern spin by adding smoky bacon, bourbon and jalapeños.

23. Double Cheeseburgers, Los Angeles-Style

These fantastic burgers from BNC '10 Roy Choi have an Asian twist thanks to toasted sesame seeds in the mayo and fresh shiso leaves on top of the lettuce.

24. Sea Urchin Linguine

Ready in just 25 minutes, BNC '11 Carlo Mirarchi's incredible pasta dish features briny uni.

25. Tea-Brined and Double-Fried Hot Chicken

Erik Anderson and Josh Habiger (BNC '12) toss their incredible fried chicken in a sweet-and-spicy sauce of molasses and gochujang (korean chile paste).

