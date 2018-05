Chefs approach weeknight cooking with ingenious strategies. “It’s amazing how meaty cauliflower can be,” says Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. In this dish, she treats the vegetable like steak, searing thick planks and topping them with a super-tangy salsa verde. Here, a preview of 25 fantastic easy dishes from F&W's forthcoming cookbook.

