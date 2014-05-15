22 of America's Most Delicious Delis

There are few things better than an iconic American delicatessen, where high-quality ingredients and oversize servings are the norm. From Zingerman's in Ann Arbor Michigan (photo) (which offers incredible sandwiches and Jewish comfort foods) to Gene's Sausage Shop & Delicatessen in Chicago (known for its Polish-style knockwursts) here are the nation's best delis.

New Slideshow: America's Best Delis