17 Resolutions for Having the Best Food Year Ever

Commit More Seriously to a Life of Luxury

“Drink more Champagne. I like to make resolutions I'll be eager to keep, but this one could be tricky. With so many excellent bottles hitting the market from small producers (plus amazing new releases from the big houses), the challenge will be finding a way to afford it.” —Lawrence Marcus, Deputy Digital Editor

"Just about every year, my friend Kat Kinsman from Tasting Table declares her resolution to 'become really fancy' or 'become even fancier.' This year, I think I’ll take a page from her book and do exactly that. So, I think it’s safe to say I see an endless number of French 75s and bubbling glasses of Champagne in 2016." —Justin Chapple, Test Kitchen Senior Editor

“I want to get over holding on to 'precious' bottles. Even though I think some may be better enjoyed with more age, they're probably also great today—and they're taking up space in my wine fridge!” —Carson Demmond, Associate Wine Editor

Establish New Routines

"While I'm generally opposed to resolutions, I plan to try archery in 2016 and come down from the session with a Negroni and pizza—since the range is conveniently located near one of Brooklyn's best spots for both, Franny's." —Alex Vallis, Digital Director

“I'm going to cook from cookbooks! I definitely follow baking recipes, but never savory ones; I just don't have the discipline or the predisposition to plan ahead. I cook all the time, but I feel like I'm in a rut. I'm going to start with Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai, and Mexican beyond taco night. I'm also going to try to cook more whole fish.” —Tina Ujlaki, Executive Food Editor

“Drinking more gin and tequila, maybe a bit less bourbon. And hopefully taking better advantage of the fact that I have a great opportunity to learn about red wine every night, if I could only pay more attention.” —TU

“I plan to cook dinner at home every night in January (barring a few pre-existing restaurant reservations) in an effort to kick myself of the insidious takeout habit I've developed in recent years. I figure the only way I can win out over my own laziness is to trick my brain into thinking cooking every night is normal.” —Lucy Madison, Contributing Digital Editor

“I just got my first slow-cooker, so I am determined to put it to good use, especially in the colder months. So far I’ve made pork shoulder and chicken chile verde. I need recommendations!” —Kate Heddings, Food Director

"My resolution is to eat slower. To take my time and not shovel my food into my mouth at the speed of light—something I do at home, at restaurants, at work, everywhere. I don’t know what it stems from. A fear that I won’t get any food…? Is that part of middle child syndrome? Maybe it is my deep enthusiasm for eating, conveyed through speed. Or perhaps it is time to admit that I am a true glutton. I want it and I want it all—so I need to get at it first. Regardless, my eating so fast has had multiple ramifications on my life. My husband now eats fast. Friends comment on my behavior, then offer me bites of their meals, assuming I may still be hungry (or maybe just out of politeness). So this year I'm going to focus on putting my fork and knife down between bites, which will be tough since you pretty much have to pry them out of my hands." —Farrah Shaikh, Editor, FWx

"Eat better breakfasts. When it comes to breakfast, I love avocado toast and cold pizza as much as the next 30-something, but I want to add a lot more variety in 2016. Savory oatmeal, congee, Gabrielle Hamilton’s perfect parmesan omelette, squash toast to name just a few." —Anna Painter, Test Kitchen Associate Editor

Tackle Ambitious Kitchen Projects

"Make my own Midori. These days it's easy to find a quality crème de cacao or triple sec but there's still just one option when it comes to melon-flavored liqueur. Challenge accepted. I vow to make my own version of the sweet spirit from scratch." –Justine Sterling, Senior Digital Editor

“2016 will be the year of the fluffy biscuit for me. I want mine to rise higher than they have in years past. I mastered gruyere popovers a few years ago, so my plan is to focus on biscuits in the same way I tackled those—by slightly tweaking my method each time. They're decent now… but I want them to be the kind that people crave later.” —CD

“I am going to tackle more complex recipes than I have in the past few years. I always resort to the same quick and easy foods, but now that my kitchen has been renovated, I want to spend far more time in it, making delicious things. One example: I know it’s not really ‘complex,’ but I have a thing about gnocchi… I made it once about 20 years ago and it was a total disaster. I swore I would never try again. I might reconsider in 2016!” —KH

"Cook with my daughters. My girls – Alice, 8, and Elliotte, 5 – both love to be in the kitchen, but cooking en masse can be messy and time-consuming. We hope to be in the kitchen more in 2016. They want to make o-nigiri (Japanese rice balls), fresh pasta and marshmallows. I am adding a basic vinaigrette, Justin Chapple’s whipped cream in a jar and pork and chive dumplings to our to-cook list too." —AP

Get Healthy(-ish)

"My goal is to eat all plant-based foods at least two days a week. Veganism doesn't need to be an all or nothing way of eating. I'm going to try and think about it the same way you would approach cuisines: Mexican on Monday, Chinese on Tuesday and Vegan on Wednesday. Here's hoping I can suppress my Midwestern meat-and-potatoes mentality." –Julia Heffelfinger, Assistant Food Editor

"I'm resolving to stop ordering the most absurdly unhealthy item on the menu every time I go to a restaurant (short ribs or pork belly, about 80 percent of the time). Instead I will simply ponder it in a state of helpless longing." –Ray Isle, Executive Wine Editor

“Cut back on sweets, mainly cookies. I’m a sucker for almost ALL cookies, so my goal is to limit myself to as many cookies as I want, but only on one day a week. Unless it’s oatmeal cookies—those are pretty much healthy.” –Emily Tylman, Test Kitchen Assistant