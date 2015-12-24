The Unscientific Guide to Exercise in the Name of Cookies

Weight Watchers made headlines this month with a major shift in the philosophy of its points system. The program now encourages working out as a part of a healthy lifestyle, not just a necessary evil that offsets food points. Food & Wine's healthy food tips aim to provide delicious balance, too, but it's not always easy to navigate the holidays when there are so many cookies to sample! German cookies and thumbprint cookies and wine-paired cookies! One thing we've also noticed is that the more junk food we eat, the harder it is to get motivated. Instead of hitting the gym after work, there's usually another holiday party to go to or another office cookie to eat on the way home. To help us get back into a healthy routine with humor, we've put our excercise goals into a handy chart. Since calorie expenditure always depends on weight, intensity and other factors, we're not claiming these moves will make you break even, but they should help you break a sweat.

