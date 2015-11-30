Watch: The Great Golden Oyster Hunt Starts Now

I can't think of a better reason to have oysters and Champagne this holiday season: The amazing Island Creek oyster company is upping their holiday gift game with a major nod to Willy Wonka, offering a rare and special trip to lucky oyster fanatics. Every year, Island Creek ships out thousands of their insanely delicious oysters around the country in time for Christmas Eve. This year, on December 22nd, two golden oysters will be hidden in two 100-count bags of oysters. If you find one in your bag, you and a friend will be flown to Boston for a three-day extravaganaza next June. (In the words of Willy Wonka himself, in your wildest dreams you cannot imagine the marvelous surprises that await you!). So pop open some bubbly and get shucking!

Courtesy of Island Creek Oysters