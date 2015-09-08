9 Easy, No-Cook School Snacks

From super-satifsying trail mix to amazing peanut butter cookies, here are nine no-cook snacks that are perfect for back-to-school lunches.
No need to turn the oven on for these fantastic snacks. From super-satifsying trail mix to amazing peanut butter cookies, here are nine no-cook snacks that are perfect for back-to-school lunches.
1. Frasca's Gorp
"We call this the snack food of champions," says chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson of his chocolate-and-raisin-studded mix.
2. Flatbreads with Cucumber Raita
Raita, the classic Indian yogurt sauce, is great as a dip on its own, or served on warmed pita.
3. Two-Minute Guacamole
True to its name, this delicious dip is ready in just two minutes.
4. Peanut Butter-Oat Bites with Sea Salt and Cinnamon
A food processor makes quick work of these simple, gluten-free cookies.
5. Pimento Cheese
This fantastic Southern staple requires just five ingredients.
6. Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Upgrade classic hummus with sweet roasted red peppers and a dash of smoked paprika.
7. Fromage Fort
Jacques Pépin's fast toasts are the ultimate way to use leftover cheese.
8. Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips"
This healthy take on chips-and-salsa is terrific served right away, but the flavors in the salsa meld nicely after a day or two in the fridge.
9. Apple Sandwiches
This is a quick and satisfying little “sandwich” of apples that’s great to wrap up and take on the go.