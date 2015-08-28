7 Fast & Easy Tex-Mex Recipes

Spicy, satisfying and usually covered in cheese, Tex-Mex is having a moment right now, and we’re all on board. Aside from being crazy-delicious, it's also crazy-easy to make at home. Here are seven awesome Tex-Mex recipes to try now, many of which can be made easier with Andrew Zimmern's quick hack for peeling tomatillos.

1. Tex-Mex Cavatappi

Flavors of the Southwest—cilantro, lime, chili, and salsa—come together here on corkscrew-shaped macaroni. Chunky salsa works as a great ready-made sauce for pasta.

2. Southwestern Quinoa with Corn, Black Beans and Poblano

This healthy dish features corn, black beans, and a spicy poblano pepper. It can be served chilled, as a salad, and also makes a great side for grilled meats. For an extra kick, garnish with chili flakes.

3. Quick and Easy Chicken Fajitas

Instead of marinating for hours, the chicken in these easy fajitas is sautéed in a quick sauce, which means dinner is ready in just 30 minutes.



RELATED: Easy Chicken Fajitas

4. Southwestern Tortilla Salad

This Tex-Mex favorite comes together in minutes. You'll be surprised by how quick and easy it is to make your own refried beans—and how much better they taste than the ready-made variety.

5. Chipotle Shrimp Tostadas

To create this Southwestern-inspired dish, shrimp are tossed with chipotle chile powder (made from dried, smoked jalapeños), grilled, then layered on top of crunchy fried corn tortillas and crisp, citrusy slaw.

6. Pepper Jack Cheeseburgers with Jalapeño-Cumin Sauce

The cheeseburger is an American icon; this one acquires Tex-Mex overtones, thanks to jalapeño-laced Pepper Jack cheese.

7. Queso Fresco Quesadillas with Apricot-Chile Salsa

Simple queso fresco quesadillas are served with a mildly sweet and tangy apricot and red chile salsa. The flavors in the salsa get better the longer they sit.

© Sarah Bolla

Related: More Terrific Tex Mex Recipes

10 Killer Margaritas

16 Quick and Delicious Mexican Recipes