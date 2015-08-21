A Recipe for Italian Pork Sandwich Heaven

Reading Tony Mantuano's menu at Spiaggia, in Chicago, you're likely to come across dishes like octopus potato huckleberry Sambuca or bucatini sweetbreads black truffle—so maybe it's surprising that he also makes one of the best pork sandwiches we've ever had. The pork itself only takes about 20 minutes of prep all told, but you do have to marinate it overnight, and then cook and rest it for almost three hours the next day. It's a bit like pernil's Italian cousin, since it starts with a thorough rubdown with garlic and Aleppo pepper. It's made with a boneless cut (I prefer shoulder) and covered with parchment and then with foil, so it comes out supertender and juicy. A vinegar drizzle at the end adds a welcome tang. Because it's such a simple dish, use the nicest piece of pork you can get; a heritage breed will definitely amp up the juices, which are key. I love the fennel and arugula salad with the pork, but it's also perfect with garlic-laced spinach or broccoli rabe, whether you turn it into a sandwich or not.

Here's the recipe for Mantuano's Aleppo Pepper-Pork-and-Pepper Sandwiches.

