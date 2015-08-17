5 Reasons to Turn Your Summer Fruit Into Soup

Few things are better in summer than sweet, ripe fruit. Since they’re usually relegated to dessert or in the occasional salad, we were surprised and delighted to see a number of lush fruit soups in Joanna Pruess’s latest book, Soup for Two: Small-Batch Recipes for One, Two or a Few. One of the highlights: peach soup with sugar-glazed blackberries. Get the recipe below, and here are Pruess’s five reasons that you should turn your fruit into soup this summer.

1. It’s the best way to use less-than-cosmetically-perfect fruit from the green-market. Many sellers set aside imperfect specimens for sale at a reduced price.

2. Have bags of berries taking up space in the back of your freezer? They’ll be way more delicious like this than in a smoothie.

3. You don’t need to turn on the stove, which is fantastic on hot days. But if you have the grill going, use it: Firm fruits like peaches and pineapple will take on sweeter, richer flavors after a few minutes over the coals.

4. Fruit soups are the ideal showcase for artisanal honeys. Its sweetness is perfect to offset bitter or acidic ingredients like Italian parsley, rosemary or balsamic vinegar.

5. The round flavors of summer fruits balance well with the herbs that are so abundant during these months. Great combinations include cantaloupe and mint, strawberry and basil, and peach and thyme.

Peach Soup with Sugar-Glazed Blackberries

From Soup for Two: Small-Batch Recipes for One, Two or a Few by Joanna Pruess. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Serves: 2–3

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar

8–10 fresh, unblemished blackberries

1 egg white

2 peaches, peeled and finely chopped or 1 pound unsweetened frozen peaches, defrosted (2 cup)

1 cup natural apple cider

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 teaspoon ground star anise

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 ounces low-fat vanilla yogurt

Mint leaves for garnish

Make the sugar-glazed blackberries at least 8 hours ahead of time: Line a baking sheet with parchment. Pour the sugar into a flat dish. Using a small paintbrush, lightly coat each berry with egg white, carefully role in the sugar, and place on the parchment. Let them dry for at least 6 hours in a cool, dry place. Once dried, the coated berries keep for many hours.

For the soup: In the jar of an electric blender, combine the peaches, cider, honey, lime juice, star anise, and cinnamon and purée until smooth. Pour into a bowl, blend in the yogurt, cover, and chill for at least 2 hours. Ladle the soup into bowls, add the blackberries, and garnish with a few mint leaves.

