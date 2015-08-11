Pack Up Your Knives: Why Scissors Are the Best Summer Kitchen Tool

No offense to all the awesome knives out there, but I’ve recently become obsessed with the all-powerfulness of scissors in the kitchen.

"I traded in my knife for scissors," says Deuki Hong, chef at the new Korean barbecue mecca Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong in Manhattan. He and the servers are constantly breaking out sturdy pairs of shears to cut meats like rich marinated short ribs and thin, tender brisket on the tabletop grills.

F&W’s incredible test kitchen editor Kay Chun is also a huge fan of a good, long-bladed pair of scissors (she likes Zyliss). She gave me five reasons why she's a fan and great ways to use them, especially in the summer:

Meat: An excellent method for trimming fatand gristle from steaks and chops before you grill.

Herbs: If you're lazy—I am—you can forgo taking out (and then cleaning) a cutting board and simply snip just about any type of herb.

Chicken: If you're butterflying chicken (such a good way to grill it), the most efficient method to cut out the backbone is with scissors.

Pizza: Use scissors to divide up grilled or baked pies: Slices are much cleaner than if you use a knife.

Fruit pies and tarts: The absolute best way to trim overhanging pie dough is with scissors; it stops the dough from tearing and looking messy.

