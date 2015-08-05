11 Amazing Plum Desserts

Make the most of summer plums with desserts like a fluffy custard and Jacques Pépin's favorite tart.

1. Plum Upside-Down Cake

Sweet and tangy caramelized plums top this beautiful cake from pastry chef Joanne Chang.

2. Plum-and-Honey Sabayon Gratins

This airy custard is summer's answer to crème brûlée.

3. Almond-Plum Tart

Sautéeing plums in Chambord — a black raspberry liqueur — gives the succulent fruit even more sweetness and a slightly boozy edge.

4. Tipsy Plums and Raspberries

For a fast and healthy dessert, soak small plums and raspberries in Japanese plum wine with ground ginger.

5. Summer Plum Crostata

Any firm-but-ripe plums will work for this elegant tart.

6. Vanilla-Cardamom Poached Plums

This simple summer dessert requires just five ingredients, plus water.

7. Plum Galette

Jacques Pépin's gorgeous tart features buttery, flaky dough that comes together in 10 seconds in a food processor.

8. Apple-Plum Tarts with Rye-Cornmeal Crust

These beautiful, rustic tarts can easily be made ahead of time.

9. Italian Plum Betty

Juicy baked plums are topped with buttery anisette toast crumbs in this fast dessert.

10. Almond-Plum Cake with Crème Fraîche

Chef Alex Roberts's moist cake is best with just-picked plums, but it can also be made with other seasonal fruit like cherries or apricots.

11. Plum Cobbler

This fantastic cobbler is a great way to use an abundance of summer plums.

