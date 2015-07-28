Video: How Robin Song Went From Rebellious Teen to Superstar Chef

"I was a horrible drug dealer," says chef Robin Song of San Francisco's Hog & Rocks. In this video, Song shares how he went from hanging out with the wrong crowd at a young age, to turning his life around through cooking.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: 11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco

San Francisco Chef Recipes

San Francisco's Best Foodie Street