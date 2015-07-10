5 Salads to Bring to Your Next Barbecue Potluck

The bounty of fresh produce and greens at the farmers markets right now just scream “salad!” Here are five fresh, easy-to-prepare salads that are gorgeous enough to bring to your next potluck party. With all the fun textures and flavors, they’re sure to be a hit at any gathering.

1. Nutty: Fennel Slaw with Walnut-Arugula Pesto

Pulse 3/4 cups toasted walnuts with 8 cups baby arugula and 1 garlic clove. Slowly drizzle in olive oil until smooth and saucy. Toss with shaved fennel. Bonus: this pesto is also great on pasta.

2. Crunchy: Chopped Cucumber, Radish and Celery Salad in a Shallot-Dijon Vinaigrette

Whisk one minced shallot with 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and enough olive oil to emulsify. Add equal parts chopped cucumbers, radishes and celery and toss; garnish with celery leaves. A great counterpart to sticky, glazed ribs.

3. Spicy: Sautéed Corn and Poblano Peppers in Cacio e Pepe Sauce

Sautee fresh off-the-cob corn kernels and sliced poblano peppers until golden and caramelized. Add lots of cracked black peppercorn and grated Pecorino Romano cheese. You'll get spice two ways from the poblanos and the peppercorn.

4. Cheesy: Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes

Nothing pairs better with oozy burrata cheese than sweet chopped tomatoes at their peak. Drizzle with olive oil and season with sea salt and cracked black pepper. A summer classic that never goes out of style.

5. Cooling: Shredded Kale in Lemony Buttermilk Dressing

Whisk buttermilk with fresh lemon juice and some grated Parmesan cheese for a dressing that will cool you down on a hot summer day. Toss with shredded kale for a fun twist on slaw.

