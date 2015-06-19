Star Chefs Take the Onion Challenge at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Facebook Pop-Up

F&W Editors
June 19, 2015

All throughout the weekend, The Facebook Pop-Up Lounge @ The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen will host and film fun Q&As with star chefs. But these aren’t your every day Q&As. Just watch the first video from the fest (above) with Paul Qui and Johnny Iuzzini to see what we mean. Hint: It involves tandem onion chopping and dirty pictures from Jamie Bissonnette. Follow Food & Wine's Facebook page to see all the videos as they come out. 

