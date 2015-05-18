5 Muffins to Make With Spring Produce

Whether they’re a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon treat, these giant, sugar-topped muffins are as versatile as they are crowd-pleasing.

Cedric Angeles

These five excellent muffin recipes make use of fresh spring fruits and vegetables.

F&W Editors
May 18, 2015

1. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins
These mega-muffins with crispy sugar tops feature juicy chunks of strawberries and rhubarb.

2. Carrot-Bran Muffins
Pastry chef Belinda Leong's fluffy muffins stay moist for days.

3. Honey Apricot Cornbread Muffins
These incredible muffins are sweetened with dried apricots, molasses and honey.

4. Carrot-Flax Muffins
Easy homemade flax seed meal stars in these gluten-free muffins.

5. Apricot Cornmeal Muffins
These healthy, apricot-studded muffins are great for a crowd.

