5 Muffins to Make With Spring Produce

These five excellent muffin recipes make use of fresh spring fruits and vegetables.
1. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins
These mega-muffins with crispy sugar tops feature juicy chunks of strawberries and rhubarb.
2. Carrot-Bran Muffins
Pastry chef Belinda Leong's fluffy muffins stay moist for days.
3. Honey Apricot Cornbread Muffins
These incredible muffins are sweetened with dried apricots, molasses and honey.
4. Carrot-Flax Muffins
Easy homemade flax seed meal stars in these gluten-free muffins.
5. Apricot Cornmeal Muffins
These healthy, apricot-studded muffins are great for a crowd.
