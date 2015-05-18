5 Muffins to Make With Spring Produce

These five excellent muffin recipes make use of fresh spring fruits and vegetables.

1. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins

These mega-muffins with crispy sugar tops feature juicy chunks of strawberries and rhubarb.

2. Carrot-Bran Muffins

Pastry chef Belinda Leong's fluffy muffins stay moist for days.

3. Honey Apricot Cornbread Muffins

These incredible muffins are sweetened with dried apricots, molasses and honey.

4. Carrot-Flax Muffins

Easy homemade flax seed meal stars in these gluten-free muffins.

5. Apricot Cornmeal Muffins

These healthy, apricot-studded muffins are great for a crowd.

