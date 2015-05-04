Blend Your Way to Perfect Hollandaise

Eggs Benedict is the ultimate brunch dish. But making it at home can be a serious undertaking thanks to fickle, hard-to-make hollandaise sauce. Who wants to break out a double boiler on a Sunday morning just to make eggs? Luckily, F&W Test Kitchen sauce specialist Justin Chapple has a quick and easy shortcut. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, he reveals how to make the rich and creamy sauce in a blender. It’s a crazy simple way to avoid a broken sauce, plus it cuts down on dishes.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 31 Great Brunch Recipes

7 Reinvented Brunch Classics

31 Expert Egg Recipes