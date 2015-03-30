7 Ways to Cook with Seeds Instead of Planting Them

Whether toasted, pureed or raw, seeds are a great way to add a rich, nutty flavor to dishes. Here are seven recipes that use seeds in genius ways.

1. Toasted Pumpkin Seed Dip

Alex Stupak prepares this outstanding Yucatán-style dip (called sikil pak in Mayan) by pureeing pumpkin seeds (sikil) with roasted tomatoes (pak), garlic and chile. Typically served with tortilla chips, it also makes a healthy vegan accompaniment for vegetables.

2. Chopped Kale Tabbouleh with Quinoa, Pomegranate Seeds and Almonds

This quick, satisfying chopped salad combines powerhouse ingredients like kale, quinoa and pomegranate seeds for a great throw-together dish.

3. Cranberry-Pumpkin Seed Energy Bars

These honey-flavored cereal bars can be made with almost any mix of nuts and dried fruit.

4. Sunflower-Seed Risotto

The secret weapon to this silky risotto: a pressure cooker

5. Radishes with Sour Cream Dressing and Nigella Seeds

Crunchy black nigella seeds have a nutty, peppery flavor.

6. Poppy Seed Dumplings with Rhubarb Compote

In this typical German dessert, poppy-seed-filled quark cheese dumplings are gently poached, then topped with sweet-tart rhubarb.

7. Mustard Seed-Crusted Salmon

Mustard seeds are a crunchy topping for the rich salmon.

Related: Delicious Crunchy Nut Recipes

31 Recipes Highlighting Spring Produce

10 Amazing Pumpkin Seed Recipes