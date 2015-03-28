7 Ways to Upgrade Chocolate Chip Cookies

It’s hard to improve on a classic chocolate chip cookie, but these chefs and cookbook authors tried.

1. Milk chocolatey

Texas chef Tim Love makes cookies that are crisp on the outside and chewy in the center with milk chocolate chips.

2. With browned butter

San Francisco pastry chef Lori Baker toasts butter until chestnut-colored and nutty-smelling before using it to make cookie dough.

3. Ganache-filled

How do you make a chocolate chip cookie more decadent? Stuff it with ganache, of course—as pastry chef Jessica Sullivan does.

4. With miso

Washington, DC, chef Erik Bruner-Yang makes a sweet and savory miso buttercream to serve with his chocolate chip cookies.

5. Rich and fudgy

Genius French pastry chef Pierre Hermé goes for double the chocolate with his cookies, adding Dutch-process cocoa to the dough.

6. Candy-studded

Christina Tosi, sugar lover and the brilliant mind behind Momofuku Milk Bar, adds candy corn to her cookies, when she can find them.

7. Two-toned chips

Dark and white chocolate chips are the secret to Lisa Yockelson’s cookies. She also adds coconut flakes to make them extra chewy.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 12 Incredible Chocolate Chip Cookies

America's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

More Cookie Recipes