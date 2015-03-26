5 Bars Where You Can Drink and Learn

If you want to brush up on your mixology, don’t take one of those bartending courses you see advertised on telephone poles or signs in the subway. Opt for a class at one of these incredible craft bars.

Apothéke, New York City

The greenmarket-driven Chinatown bar offers two different classes. For the old-school cocktailian, there’s a Prohibition-era class, which features lessons in Prohibition spirits, the art of crafting a balanced drink and how to make classic early American cocktails like the Sazerac. For those who prefer a more garden-to-glass approach, there’s Market Fresh Mixology. Over the course of two hours, students learn how to juice fresh fruits and vegetables, infuse spirits with herbs and make three or four produce-driven cocktails. Classes are on select Saturdays at 2 p.m. $125

No. 9 Park, Boston

Barbara Lynch’s famed Boston restaurant has two upcoming cocktail classes on the calendar. On April 19, the class will take an in-depth look at some of the cocktails and methods in Death & Co.’s cocktail book. On May 17, American whiskey will be the focus. Bar manager Ryan Lotz will talk through every type of whiskey variety in the country and instruct how to make some classic cocktails. Both classes also come with bar snacks. $65

Huckleberry Bar, Brooklyn

The refined hipster hangout in Williamsburg offers classes every Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Students learn not only how to make some terrific cocktails but also how to correctly taste drinks and develop a better palate for spirits. $45

The Violet Hour, Chicago

There are three upcoming classes in the legendary Chicago bar’s Master Beverage Class series. On May 17, bar manager Jim Troutman will host a class on the basics of syrups and seasonality. On June 28, Patrick Smith will discuss the evolution of the cocktail. And on September 20, bartender Andrew Mackey will talk all things bitters. All classes are held at 6 p.m. and include food. $150

Two Sisters Bar and Books, San Francisco

The cozy, literary bar is hosting a series of Monday night classes on local gins. Bar director Michael Cecconi guides students through a tasting of four gins and discusses how each should be used in cocktails. There are just two more classes on the calendar (April 20 and May 11), but the bar also offers private cocktail classes for groups of 10 to 20 people if you can’t make either of those dates. $85

