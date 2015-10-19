The 2015 New York Wine & Food Festival in 27 Pictures

© Justin Chapple
NYC is always a fantastic food destination, but it outdid itself this weekend during the 2015 New York City Wine & Food Festival. There were rooftops full of burgers, grand tastings that spanned entire city blocks and tailgates so good that professional football players showed up. If you missed it, these pictures from the #FWFesties (our chef and editor insiders) will convince you to make it out next year.