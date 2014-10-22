Frosting Fight: Cakes vs. Cupcakes

Let’s pause the perpetual cake versus pie debate and address a different dessert battle: Cakes or cupcakes? Cakes are bigger, they can be layered and overall, they're much more impressive. But cupcakes are portable, they can be stuffed with sweet, gooey fillings and you can eat more of them. For us, it’s a tie. But Top Chef alum Kristen Kish has a definite favorite. Find out what she thinks in the clip above.

