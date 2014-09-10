Michael Chiarello and Sang Yoon Talk Burger Crimes

You won’t find anyone more opinionated about burgers than Michael Chiarello—except Sang Yoon, who cares so much about how his burgers are treated that he bans ketchup at his restaurant Father’s Office. In the clip above, watch the two chefs talk about the crimes people commit against burgers.

