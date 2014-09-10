Michael Chiarello and Sang Yoon Talk Burger Crimes

You won’t find anyone more opinionated about burgers than Michael Chiarello—except Sang Yoon.

You won’t find anyone more opinionated about burgers than Michael Chiarello—except Sang Yoon, who cares so much about how his burgers are treated that he bans ketchup at his restaurant Father’s Office. In the clip above, watch the two chefs talk about the crimes people commit against burgers.

Each day this week we’ll premiere a new video of chefs revealing their expert how-tos, cooking tips and kitchen strategies. Stay tuned by following #TechniqueWeek on on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

