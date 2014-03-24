The People's Best New Chef: Northwest & Pacific Contenders

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.

F&W Editors
March 24, 2014

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.

Regions:
California, Great Lakes, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York Area, Northwest & Pacific, Southeast, Southwest Northwest & Pacific Chefs

Vote for Your Favorite NW & Pacific ChefGreg Denton & Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton

Photo © Evan Sung

Greg Denton & Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton

Restaurant: Ox (Read a review)

Location: Portland, OR

Why They're Amazing: Because they're giving true credence to the term "grill masters" at their Argentine-inspired modern steakhouse.

Culinary School: Greg: Coursework at Paul Smith's College (Paul Smiths, NY); the Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY); Gabrielle: California Culinary Academy (San Francisco)

background: Both: Terra (/sites/default/files/t. Helena), Metrovino (Portland, OR); Greg: Externship at Central Intelligence Agency (Langley, VA); Bouchon (Yountville, CA), Mala Ocean Tavern (Lahaina, HI); Gabrielle: Lahaina Yacht Club (Lahaina)


More on Greg Denton
More on Gabrielle Quiñónez DentonEdouardo Jordan

Photo © Dylan + Jeni

Edouardo Jordan

Restaurant: Bar Sajor (Read a review)

Location: Seattle

Why He's Amazing: Because he went from being a server at Bennigan's (his first restaurant job) to cooking curious edibles (like spruce tips and chrysanthemum greens) over wood and fire at one of Seattle's hippest new restaurants.

Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Orlando, FL)

background: Sitka & Spruce (/sites/default/files/eattle); Lincoln, Per Se (New York City); The Herbfarm (Woodinville, WA)


More on Edouardo JordanChris Kajioka

Photo © Olivier Koning

Chris Kajioka

Restaurant: Vintage Cave Honolulu (Read a review)

Location: Honolulu

Why He's Amazing: Because, at 29, he was handpicked by a wealthy Japanese developer (Takeshi Sekiguchi, who'd never even tasted Kajioka's food) to create Honolulu's first super high–end luxury restaurant—and he's more than up to the task.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Parallel 37, Aziza, The Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton (/sites/default/files/an Francisco); Roy's (Honolulu); Per Se (New York City)


More on Chris KajiokaKevin Lee

Photo © Hawaii Hospitality

Kevin Lee

Restaurant: Prima (Read a review)

Location: Honolulu

Why He's Amazing: Because his globally accented dishes (taking cues from Italy to Japan) are both soul satisfying and—thanks in part to his food science background— masterfully cooked.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Dovetail, Oceana (/sites/default/files/ew York City)


More on Kevin LeeJoshua McFadden

Photo © Stuart Mullenberg

Joshua McFadden

Restaurant: Ava Gene's, Roman Candle Baking Co. (Read a review)

Location: Portland, OR

Why He's Amazing: Because his rustic Roman pastas and meats are fantastic, but his simple vegetable iterations—like a salad of apples, walnuts, chile and lime—are mind-bogglingly good.

Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu (Portland, OR)

background: Franny's (/sites/default/files/rooklyn); Lupa, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Blue Hill (New York City)


More on Joshua McFaddenSarah Pliner

Photo © John Valls

Sarah Pliner

Restaurant: Aviary (Read a review)

Location: Portland, OR

Why She's Amazing: Because she's injecting fun and creativity into Portland's already successful farm-to-table model. Her unexpected yet winning ingredient combinations include fried chicken skin, bitter greens, watermelon and baba ghanoush.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, Tocqueville, Tabla, Socialista, Aldea (/sites/default/files/ew York City)


More on Sarah PlinerSheldon Simeon

Photo courtesy of Star Noodle

Sheldon Simeon

Restaurant: Migrant (Read a review)

Location: Kihei, HI

Why He's Amazing: Because he's meshing his Hawaiian background with local produce and Asian techniques at this no-frills Filipino gastropub.

Culinary School: Maui Culinary Academy (Kahului, HI)

background: Star Noodle, Aloha Mixed Plate, Old Lahaina Luau (/sites/default/files/ahaina, HI)


More on Sheldon SimeonScott Snyder

Photo © John Valls

Scott Snyder

Restaurant: Levant (Read a review)

Location: Portland, OR

Why He's Amazing: Because he's applying French techniques to Sephardic ingredients—that is, flavors from southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East—and the results are original, beautiful and delicious.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Wildwood (/sites/default/files/ortland, OR); Jardinière, Postrio (San Francisco)


More on Scott SnyderJohanna Ware

Photo courtesy of Smallwares

Johanna Ware

Restaurant: Smallwares (Read a review)

Location: Portland, OR

Why She's Amazing: Because she's shaking up Portland's food scene with her fiery, Asian-accented small plates.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Public, Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Nostrana (Portland, OR)


More on Johanna WareJustin Woodward

Photo © Susan Seubert

Justin Woodward

Restaurant: Castagna (Read a review)

Location: Portland, OR

Why He's Amazing: Because he's a vegetable fanatic dedicated to Oregon ingredients, a modern sensibility and the traditions of Alain Ducasse and Joël Robuchon.

Culinary School: The Art Institute of California (San Diego)

background: WD-50 (/sites/default/files/ew York City), L'Auberge Del Mar (Del Mar, CA), internships at Noma (Copenhagen) and Mugaritz (San Sebastián, Spain)


More on Justin Woodward

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up