The People's Best New Chef: New York Area Contenders

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.

F&W Editors
March 24, 2014

Regions:
New York Area Chefs

Danny Amend

Photo excerpted from FRANNY'S by Andrew Feinberg, Francine Stephens, and Melissa Clark (Artisan Books). Copyright (c) 2013. Photographs by John von Pamer.

Danny Amend

Restaurant: Marco's (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why He's Amazing: Because his stellar cooking résumé is quietly present in his super-delicious, unfussy, homespun Italian dishes.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Franny's (/sites/default/files/rooklyn); Per Se, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House (New York City)


Fredrik Berselius

Photo © Tuukka Koski

Fredrik Berselius

Restaurant: Aska (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why He's Amazing: Because he draws intense flavors out of simple, often foraged ingredients—like scallops: roasted, pureed and dried into transparent chips that taste sweetly of the ocean—at his modern Scandinavian restaurant.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Frej (/sites/default/files/rooklyn), Seäsonal (New York City)


Daniel Burns

Photo © Signe Birck

Daniel Burns

Restaurant: Luksus (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why He's Amazing: Because he's cooking earthy, elegant, avant-garde food (both savory and sweet) to go with rare, adventurous craft brews.

Culinary School: Vancouver Community College; Camosun Community College (Victoria, BC)

background: Momofuku Culinary Lab (/sites/default/files/ew York City), Noma (Copenhagen), The Fat Duck (Bray, England), St. John (London)


Paul Carmichael

Photo © Gabriele Stabile

Paul Carmichael

Restaurant: Momofuku Má Pêche (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he revamped Má Pêche's menu with flavors from his childhood in Barbados, and even added haute dim sum-style dishes to the already elegant offerings.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Perla (/sites/default/files/an Juan, Puerto Rico); WD-50, Asiate, The Tasting Room, Aquavit (New York City)


Hooni Kim

Photo © Shannon Sturgis

Hooni Kim

Restaurant: Danji, Hanjan (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he's cooking fantastic Korean food, gastropub style.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: Daniel, Masa (/sites/default/files/ew York City)


Joe Ogrodnek & Walker Stern

Photo © Gabi Porter

Joe Ogrodnek & Walker Stern

Restaurant: Battersby, Dover (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why They're Amazing: Because from Battersby's tiny Brooklyn kitchen they're turning out creative, market-fresh dishes that outshine those at many high-end Manhattan restaurants.

Culinary School: Both: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Ogrodnek: Union Square Café, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, Gramercy Tavern (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Anella (Brooklyn); Stern: Mix (Las Vegas); Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, Blue Hill (New York City); The Vanderbilt, Anella (Brooklyn)


More on Joe Ogrodnek
Kevin Pemoulié

Photo © Cathy Miller

Kevin Pemoulié

Restaurant: Thirty Acres (Read a review)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Why He's Amazing: Because he's helping to make Jersey City a true restaurant destination with his innovative, farm-driven cooking.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: CraftBar, Momofuku Noodle Bar (/sites/default/files/ew York City)


Ann Redding & Matt Danzer

Photo © Jason Rothenberg

Ann Redding & Matt Danzer

Restaurant: Uncle Boons (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why They're Amazing: Because they're alumni of Per Se channeling their cooking chops into scrumptious Thai pub food.

Culinary School: Danzer: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY); Redding: Institute of Culinary Education (New York City)

background: Both: Per Se (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Danzer: Country (New York City); the French Laundry (Yountville, CA); Redding: La Esquina, Jewel Bako, Amuse (New York City)


More on Ann Redding
Bryce Shuman

Photo © Francesco Tonelli

Bryce Shuman

Restaurant: Betony (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because his cooking is exquisite but exceptionally flavorful. For example: seared foie gras with kale, ham broth, smoked pork hocks and pickled black garlic.

Culinary School: California Culinary Academy (San Francisco)

background: Eleven Madison Park (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Rubicon, Postrio (San Francisco)


Michael Toscano

Photo © Henry Hargreaves

Michael Toscano

Restaurant: Montmartre (Read a review), Perla

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he's putting his talent for cooking all things meat into a cool, old-school French brasserie menu.

Culinary School: American Culinary Federation apprenticeship at the Pinehurst Resort (Pinehurst, NC)

background: Bouchon Bakery, Babbo, Manzo (/sites/default/files/ew York City)


More on Michael Toscano

