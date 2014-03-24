The People's Best New Chef: New York Area Contenders

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.

Danny Amend

Restaurant: Marco's (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why He's Amazing: Because his stellar cooking résumé is quietly present in his super-delicious, unfussy, homespun Italian dishes.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Franny's (/sites/default/files/rooklyn); Per Se, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House (New York City)





Fredrik Berselius

Restaurant: Aska (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why He's Amazing: Because he draws intense flavors out of simple, often foraged ingredients—like scallops: roasted, pureed and dried into transparent chips that taste sweetly of the ocean—at his modern Scandinavian restaurant.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Frej (/sites/default/files/rooklyn), Seäsonal (New York City)





Daniel Burns

Restaurant: Luksus (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why He's Amazing: Because he's cooking earthy, elegant, avant-garde food (both savory and sweet) to go with rare, adventurous craft brews.

Culinary School: Vancouver Community College; Camosun Community College (Victoria, BC)

background: Momofuku Culinary Lab (/sites/default/files/ew York City), Noma (Copenhagen), The Fat Duck (Bray, England), St. John (London)





Paul Carmichael

Restaurant: Momofuku Má Pêche (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he revamped Má Pêche's menu with flavors from his childhood in Barbados, and even added haute dim sum-style dishes to the already elegant offerings.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Perla (/sites/default/files/an Juan, Puerto Rico); WD-50, Asiate, The Tasting Room, Aquavit (New York City)





Hooni Kim

Restaurant: Danji, Hanjan (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he's cooking fantastic Korean food, gastropub style.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: Daniel, Masa (/sites/default/files/ew York City)





Joe Ogrodnek & Walker Stern

Restaurant: Battersby, Dover (Read a review)

Location: Brooklyn

Why They're Amazing: Because from Battersby's tiny Brooklyn kitchen they're turning out creative, market-fresh dishes that outshine those at many high-end Manhattan restaurants.

Culinary School: Both: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Ogrodnek: Union Square Café, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, Gramercy Tavern (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Anella (Brooklyn); Stern: Mix (Las Vegas); Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, Blue Hill (New York City); The Vanderbilt, Anella (Brooklyn)







Kevin Pemoulié

Restaurant: Thirty Acres (Read a review)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Why He's Amazing: Because he's helping to make Jersey City a true restaurant destination with his innovative, farm-driven cooking.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: CraftBar, Momofuku Noodle Bar (/sites/default/files/ew York City)





Ann Redding & Matt Danzer

Restaurant: Uncle Boons (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why They're Amazing: Because they're alumni of Per Se channeling their cooking chops into scrumptious Thai pub food.

Culinary School: Danzer: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY); Redding: Institute of Culinary Education (New York City)

background: Both: Per Se (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Danzer: Country (New York City); the French Laundry (Yountville, CA); Redding: La Esquina, Jewel Bako, Amuse (New York City)







Bryce Shuman

Restaurant: Betony (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because his cooking is exquisite but exceptionally flavorful. For example: seared foie gras with kale, ham broth, smoked pork hocks and pickled black garlic.

Culinary School: California Culinary Academy (San Francisco)

background: Eleven Madison Park (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Rubicon, Postrio (San Francisco)





Michael Toscano

Restaurant: Montmartre (Read a review), Perla

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he's putting his talent for cooking all things meat into a cool, old-school French brasserie menu.

Culinary School: American Culinary Federation apprenticeship at the Pinehurst Resort (Pinehurst, NC)

background: Bouchon Bakery, Babbo, Manzo (/sites/default/files/ew York City)



