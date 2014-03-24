The People's Best New Chef: New England Contenders

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.
- Nemo Bolin
- Carolyn Johnson
- Jeffrey Lizotte
- Matt Louis
- Matthew MacCartney
- Tim Maslow
- Bjorn Somlo
- Cara Stadler
- Phillip Tang
- Andrew Taylor & Mike Wiley
Photo © Corey Grayhorse Photography
Nemo Bolin
Restaurant: Cook & Brown Public House (Read a review)
Location: Providence
Why He's Amazing: Because he brings an earthy New England sensibility to the European gastropub concept.
Culinary School: The Cambridge School of Culinary Arts (Cambridge, MA)
background: Rubicon (/sites/default/files/an Francisco), Craigie Street Bistrot (Cambridge), No. 9 Park (Boston)
Photo © Tim Llewellyn
Carolyn Johnson
Restaurant: 80 Thoreau (Read a review)
Location: Concord, MA
Why She's Amazing: Because her French-inspired, farm-driven cooking is simple yet extraordinarily delicious.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: Icarus (/sites/default/files/oston), Arrows Restaurant (Ogunquit, ME), Rialto (Cambridge, MA)
Photo © Daniel Krieger, courtesy of ON20
Jeffrey Lizotte
Restaurant: ON20 (Read a review)
Location: Hartford, CT
Why He's Amazing: Because he's cooking exquisitely refined, European-influenced food on the 20th floor of an insurance company building in downtown Hartford.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: La Bastide Saint-Antoine (/sites/default/files/rasse, France); La Tupina (Bordeaux); Le Bernardin, Danube (New York City); The Sweet Life Café (Oak Bluffs, MA)
Photo courtesy of Moxy
Matt Louis
Restaurant: Moxy (Read a review)
Location: Portsmouth, NH
Why He's Amazing: Because he makes incredible Spanish-style tapas using seasonal New England ingredients.
Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
background: Bouchon, the French Laundry (/sites/default/files/ountville, CA); Per Se (New York City); Wentworth by the Sea (New Castle, NH)
Photo courtesy of Jamestown FiSH
Matthew MacCartney
Restaurant: Jamestown Fish (Read a review)
Location: Jamestown, RI
Why He's Amazing: Because his fish-centric dishes take cues from classic French, Italian and American-immigrant cooking but they taste innovative and modern.
Culinary School: New York City College of Technology
background: Colicchio & Sons, Craft, Gramercy Tavern, Daniel (/sites/default/files/ew York City), Pasta Nostra (Norwalk, CT)
Photo © Rex Dean
Tim Maslow
Restaurant: Strip-T's, Ribelle (Read a review)
Location: Watertown, MA; Brookline, MA
Why He's Amazing: Because he's turned his family's sandwich shop into a destination for quirky, umami–packed comfort food.
Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)
background: Brick Hotel (/sites/default/files/ewtown, PA); Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssäm Bar (New York City)
Photo © Daniel Schmolze
Bjorn Somlo
Restaurant: Nudel (Read a review)
Location: Lenox, MA
Why He's Amazing: Because he's serving terrific, sustainable food in a way that is simple and accessible, with all entrées at the same price.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: John Andrews (/sites/default/files/outh Egremont, MA), Applewood (Brooklyn, NY)
Photo © Ted Axelrod
Cara Stadler
Restaurant: Tao Yuan (Read a review)
Location: Brunswick, ME
Why She's Amazing: Because at age 26, having already cooked for years in Europe and the Far East, she's opened an insanely good Asian-inspired small-plates restaurant in coastal Maine.
Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu (Paris)
background: 12 Chairs, Laris (/sites/default/files/hanghai); Gordon Ramsay au Trianon (Versailles, France)
Photo © Savas Studios
Phillip Tang
Restaurant: East by Northeast (Read a review)
Location: Cambridge, MA
Why He's Amazing: Because he's applying the locavore ethos to his inspired Chinese cooking.
Culinary School: L'Academie de Cuisine (Gaithersburg, MD)
background: Cashion's Eat Place (/sites/default/files/ashington, DC); Lumière (Newton, MA); Rialto, T.W. Food, Hungry Mother (Cambridge)
Photo © Knack Factory/Zack Bowen
Andrew Taylor & Mike Wiley
Restaurant: Eventide Oyster Co., Hugo's (Read a review)
Location: Portland, ME
Why They're Amazing: Because their restaurants combine the best of old-school Maine oyster bars with updates like cleverly flavored sauces (kimchi ice) and fried oysters served in steamed buns, Korean style.
Culinary School: Both: Self-taught
background: Taylor: Daniel's Broiler, Rover's (/sites/default/files/eattle); Clio (Boston); Wiley: Elk Creek Lodge (Meeker, CO), Le Bosquet (Crested Butte, CO), Black Cat (Boulder, CO)