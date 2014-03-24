The People's Best New Chef: Midwest Contenders

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.
- Paul Berglund
- Thomas Boemer
- Ryan Brazeal
- Tim Dahl
- Dan Fox
- Thomas Hauck
- Ben Poremba
- Patrick Ryan
- Carl Thorne-Thomsen
- Cassy Vires
Photo © Greg Jansen
Paul Berglund
Restaurant: The Bachelor Farmer (Read a review)
Location: Minneapolis
Why He's Amazing: Because he's redefining Nordic cooking in Minnesota with his sophisticated and modern treatment of its humble ingredients.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: Oliveto (/sites/default/files/akland, CA), Rustica Bakery (Minneapolis), Heartland Restaurant (St. Paul)
Photo © Megan Hoy
Thomas Boemer
Restaurant: Corner Table (Read a review)
Location: Minneapolis
Why He's Amazing: Because he combines European techniques, Low-Country influences and prime Midwestern ingredients in clever ways.
Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Mendota Heights, MN)
background: Hotel Sofitel, 20.21 (/sites/default/files/inneapolis); Mandalay Bay, Mix (Las Vegas)
Photo © Paul Andrews, courtesy of KC Magazine
Ryan Brazeal
Restaurant: Novel (Read a review)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Why He's Amazing: Because he's brought a refined sensibility to seasonal Midwestern ingredients in dishes like chilled corn soup with seaweed, fermented crab paste, marinated clams and jalapeño.
Culinary School: Johnson County Community College (Overland Park, KS)
background: Má Pêche, Allen & Delancey, Country, Nobu 57 (/sites/default/files/ew York City)
Photo courtesy of Tim Dahl
Tim Dahl
Restaurant: Nostrano (Read a review)
Location: Madison, WI
Why He's Amazing: Because although he trained as a pastry chef, Dahl's Italian-inflected savory dishes are incredibly spot-on.
Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts (Mendota Heights, MN)
background: Blackbird, Avec, NoMI (/sites/default/files/hicago)
Photo © Nicole Peaslee
Dan Fox
Restaurant: Heritage Tavern (Read a review)
Location: Madison, WI
Why He's Amazing: Because not only is his Asian-accented cooking both hearty and refined, he also raises his own heritage pigs.
Culinary School: Kendall College (Chicago)
background: The Madison Club (/sites/default/files/adison); Spring, Everest (Chicago)
Photo © Kevin J. Miyazaki
Thomas Hauck
Restaurant: C. 1880 (Read a review)
Location: Milwaukee
Why He's Amazing: Because of the unexpected flavors in his hyper-seasonal cooking, for instance, venison with coffee and pasilla crust, served with cabbage and Bosc pear slaw.
Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
background: Le Globe (/sites/default/files/erpignan, France), l'Essentiel (Chambéry, France), Citronelle (Washington, DC), Mason Street Grill (Milwaukee)
Photo © Greg Rannells
Ben Poremba
Restaurants: Elaia, Olio (Read a review)
Location: St. Louis
Why He's Amazing: Because he ingeniously serves upscale and rustic interpretations of Mediterranean ingredients in side-by-side restaurants. And the food is delicious.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: The Maryland House (/sites/default/files/t. Louis)
Photo © Lyndon Wade/The Wade Brothers
Patrick Ryan
Restaurant: Port Fonda (Read a review)
Location: Kansas City, MO
Why He's Amazing: His food truck was such a sensation, he had to open a restaurant to meet the demand for his deftly spiced regional Mexican cooking.
Culinary School: The Western Culinary Institute (Portland, OR)
background: Frontera Grill, Topolobampo (/sites/default/files/hicago); Room 39, The River Club (Kansas City, MO)
Photo © Matt Kocourek
Carl Thorne-Thomsen
Restaurant: Story (Read a review)
Location: Prairie Village, KS
Why He's Amazing: Because he's turning out incredible European-inspired dishes in a shopping center in suburban Kansas.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: 40 Sardines (/sites/default/files/verland Park, KS); Michael Smith Restaurant, Extra Virgin (Kansas City, MO)
Photo © Jennifer Silverberg
Cassy Vires
Restaurant: Home Wine Kitchen, Table (Read a review)
Location: Maplewood, MO; St. Louis
Why She's Amazing: Because she channeled her love for throwing dinner parties for friends into a full-time career, serving delicious, inspired New American dishes.
Culinary School: The Art Institute of Houston
background: Ernesto's Wine Bar, Viking Cooking School (/sites/default/files/t. Louis)