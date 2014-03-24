The People's Best New Chef: Mid-Atlantic Contenders

At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.
At F&W, we name America’s 10 most brilliant up-and-coming chefs every year. Now we want to know who you think is the most talented new chef in America.
Regions:
California, Great Lakes, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York Area, Northwest & Pacific, Southeast, Southwest Mid-Atlantic Chefs
- Joe Cicala
- Mike Friedman
- Christopher Kearse
- Eli Kulp
- Marjorie Meek-Bradley
- Kevin Sbraga
- Peter Serpico
- Justin Severino
- Caleb Shriver & Phillip Perrow
- Greg Vernick
Photo © Geoff Mottram
Joe Cicala
Restaurant: Le Virtù (Read a review)
Location: Philadelphia
Why He's Amazing: Because he's reviving old-school and even ancient recipes from Abruzzo using ingredients from Philly and Italy—and the results are incredibly delicious.
Culinary School: Self-taught
background: New Heights, Café Milano (/sites/default/files/ashington, DC); Del Posto (New York City)
More on Joe Cicala
Photo courtesy of The Red Hen
Mike Friedman
Restaurant: The Red Hen (Read a review)
Location: Washington, DC
Why He's Amazing: Because he's applying his top-of-his-culinary-class know-how to simple yet soul–satisfying Italian classics, like fried brussels sprouts with dill and anchovy aioli.
Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
background: Proof, Zaytinya, Jaleo (/sites/default/files/ashington, DC)
More on Mike Friedman
Photo courtesy of Chris Kearse
Christopher Kearse
Restaurant: Will (Read a review)
Location: Philadelphia
Why He's Amazing: Because he is cooking deeply personal and gorgeous high-end French cuisine.
Culinary School: The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College (Philadelphia)
background: Tru (/sites/default/files/hicago); Lacroix at the Rittenhouse Hotel, Pumpkin (Philadelphia); Blackfish (Conshohocken, PA)
More on Christopher Kearse
Photo © Jim Graham
Eli Kulp
Restaurant: Fork (Read a review)
Location: Philadelphia
Why He's Amazing: Because he's masterfully taken over Philly's much-lauded, 16-year-old Fork with inventive dishes such as crab-apple soup with peekytoe crab and bay leaf powder.
Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
background: Torrisi Italian Specialties, Casa Lever, La Fonda del Sol, Del Posto (/sites/default/files/ew York City)
More on Eli Kulp
Photo © Greg Powers
Marjorie Meek-Bradley
Restaurant: Ripple (Read a review)
Location: Washington, DC
Why She's Amazing: Because her enthusiasm for food and the knowledge she gained cooking with Thomas Keller and Marcus Samuelsson are evident in her exquisite, hyperseasonal dishes.
Culinary School: The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College (Philadelphia)
background: Graffiato, Zaytinya (/sites/default/files/ashington, DC); Per Se (New York City); Bouchon (Yountville, CA); The Rittenhouse Hotel (Philadelphia)
More on Marjorie Meek-Bradley
Photo © Jason Varney
Kevin Sbraga
Restaurant: Sbraga, The Fat Ham (Read a review)
Location: Philadelphia
Why He's Amazing: Because the Top Chef winner combines global influences in unexpected ways with spectacular results, as in his Greek red wine–braised octopus with African piri piri pepper sauce.
Culinary School: Johnson & Wales University (North Miami)
background: The Ritz-Carlton (/sites/default/files/aples, FL); Pano's & Paul's (Atlanta); Washington Square, The Ritz-Carlton, Garces Group (Philadelphia); Rat's Restaurant (Hamilton, NJ)
More on Kevin Sbraga
Photo © Michael Persico
Peter Serpico
Restaurant: Serpico (Read a review)
Location: Philadelphia
Why He's Amazing: Because while the menu at his eponymous restaurant includes nods to his days with David Chang (e.g., the pork bun–style deep–fried duck leg sandwich with hoisin and pickles), Serpico's food is wildly inventive and all his own.
Culinary School: Baltimore International College (Baltimore)
background: Momofuku Ko, Ssäm Bar, Noodle Bar, Jovia, Sumile, 5 Ninth, Bouley (/sites/default/files/ew York City)
More on Peter Serpico
Photo © Adam Milliron
Justin Severino
Restaurant: Cure (Read a review)
Location: Pittsburgh
Why He's Amazing: Because he closed a successful butcher shop in California to open a meat-centric restaurant in Pittsburgh where he butchers and cures everything himself and educates eaters about the provenance of their food.
Culinary School: Pennsylvania Culinary Institute (Pittsburgh)
background: Elements, Eleven (/sites/default/files/ittsburgh); Manresa (Los Gatos, CA); Bouchée Restaurant and Wine Bar (Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA)
More on Justin Severino
Photo © Kendal Dennis
Caleb Shriver & Phillip Perrow
Restaurant: Dutch & Co. (Read a review)
Location: Richmond, VA
Why They're Amazing: Because they're enlivening Richmond's food scene with unexpected ingredient combinations like spiced pork rillettes with honey-roasted nuts, pig's skin corn bread and pickled squash.
Culinary School: Shriver: apprenticeship program at the Coach House (Oklahoma City); Perrow: Johnson & Wales University (Charleston, SC)
background: Shriver: Aziza's (/sites/default/files/ichmond), SugarToad (Naperville, IL), Otom (Chicago), Metro (Oklahoma City); Perrow: Aziza's, Acacia (Richmond)
More on Caleb Shriver
More on Phillip Perrow
Photo © Stuart Goldenberg
Greg Vernick
Restaurant: Vernick Food & Drink (Read a review)
Location: Philadelphia
Why He’s Amazing: Because he has talent for amplifying natural flavors in simple yet striking combinations, as in a dish that combines creamy morels with Meyer lemon glaze on sourdough toast.
Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)
background: Per Se, Perry St., Jean-Georges, Tocqueville (/sites/default/files/ew York City)
More on Greg Vernick