DineOutNYC Makes a Difference

In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy a wonderful movement took root because of a Twitter hashtag. Since November 4, 2,767 people have tweeted 7,420 mentions of #DineOutNYC, which reached 13.3 million people. The online campaign encourages New York residents and visitors to support local restaurants, particularly in lower Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn where restaurants sustained damage from the storm and went without power for an extended period of time. Started by members of the restaurant industry, the hashtag and its associated Twitter account helps restaurants recover by publicizing re-openings, promoting events and bringing chefs together.

F&W's editor-in-chief Dana Cowin was one of the first to promote the campaign with a #DineOutNYC brunch crawl on November 4. Starting with gingerbread pancakes at Colicchio & Sons, Cowin and her daughter live tweeted a day of brunching that also included granola at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's ABC Kitchen, butternut squash soup at Gramercy Tavern and hot chocolate at City Bakery. Restaurants continue to need support so dine out and tag your restaurant tweets with #DineOutNYC. For information about Dine Out NYC events and how to donate to Hurricane Sandy relief efforts, visit DineOutNYC.org and Dine Out NYC's Facebook page.