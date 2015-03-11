20 Superstar Chefs Pledge Their Allegiance to Saving Seafood

On March 17th, twenty of the world’s greatest chefs including Daniel Humm, Ferran Adrià and Grant Achatz will come together in San Sebastian, Spain to help launch Oceana’s Save the Oceans: Feed the World campaign. The group is working towards implementing policy changes that curb overfishing, limit bycatch and protect the oceans themselves, which they believe will help jumpstart the ocean’s biodiversity and increase the global wild fish catch by up to 40 percent in the next few decades. The event will feature the premiere of a short documentary called The Perfect Protein, starring the twenty chefs talking about the importance of seafood and better management of our oceans. Watch the trailer for the documentary here to learn more.

