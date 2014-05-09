20 Moms Who Are Changing the (Food) World

The Daily Meal has named the 20 Most Influential Moms in Food, all of whom are reshaping the food world in inspiring ways. They run the gamut from celebrities like Jessica Alba, who co-founded a company dedicated to environmentally-friendly baby products, to Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, who advocates for healthy food shopping. Among these talented women is Food & Wine's own editor in chief, Dana Cowin, who also serves as the director of New York's hunger-relief organization, City Harvest.

In honor of Mother's Day, Dana shares the drink that reminds her of her mother: "My mom loves Bloody Marys. She orders them heavily seasoned with extra Worcestershire and extra black pepper. It's more like a Blackened Mary." Here, more favorite drinks from F&W editors' moms.

