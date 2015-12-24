20-Minute Christmas Desserts

Here, eight holiday desserts you can whip up in less than 20 minutes—before the food coma sets in.

1. White Chocolate-Macadamia Nut Butter Cookies

Crunchy macadamia nuts and silky white chocolate are the perfect combination.

2. Mini Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecakes

Combining cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies with hazelnuts and butter creates the crunchy crust for these little cheesecakes.

3. Chocolate-Almond Bars

Roasted almonds and chocolate chips give these bars a delectably crisp yet chewy texture.

4. Caramel-Apple Ice Cream

Swirling caramelized apples with dulce de leche into vanilla ice cream makes for a classic flavor combination.

5. Snickerdoodles

These classic cookies are easy to pull together from scratch, and they can be frozen for up to two months.

6. Toasted Coconut Shortbread

Coconut gives these soft shortbread cookies the perfect amount of flavor.

7. Dark-Chocolate Pudding with Candied Ginger

Chef Jean-Georges Voncerichten believes ginger should be everywhere—including this dark-chocolate pudding garnished with candied ginger.

8. Double-Chocolate Hot Chocolate

This decadent twist on hot cocoa uses both bittersweet and milk chocolate.

