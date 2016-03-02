1,600-Year-Old Winery Found in Jerusalem

First, archaeologists unearthed an ancient wine bar in France, now there’s further proof of the world’s historic love of vino. An excavation team recently found a 1,600-year-old Roman winery in Jerusalem.

Archaeologists found a press screw, used to juice grapes, in the center of a white mosaic-paved floor, surrounded by cells presumably used to store grapes, collect free run juice and blend the wines or juices with other flavors. Not far from the site, excavators found the remains of what they believe to be a private bathhouse connected to the winery. There, they noted bricks stamped with the name of the Tenth Roman Legion (Legio X Fretensis), a faction of the Imperial Roman army that laid siege to Jerusalem in 132-135 AD. The army remained in the city until 300 CE and, according to The Drinks Business, probably kept busy with construction jobs, so it’s very possible they are responsible for building both the winery and the bathhouse. Soldiers probably didn’t own the facility, though. Archaeologists believe there was a large manor house nearby in which the winery’s civilian owners lived.