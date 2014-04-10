16 Top Barbecue Pitmasters Descend on New York in June

Post oak or hickory wood? Tomato- or vinegar-based sauce? When it comes to barbecue, there is much debate about which region does it best. Luckily, if you’re in New York City come June 7 and 8, you won’t have to choose. The Big Apple Barbecue Block Party will transform Manhattan’s Madison Square Park into a meat-and-smoke-filled urban barbecue pit tended by 16 of the best grill masters from across the nation. Among those on the impressive roster released today are pit master Mike Mills (a.k.a. The Legend), known for his incredible baby back ribs, and Rodney Scott, who smokes whole hogs. In addition to delicious brisket, sausage links and pounds of pulled pork, there will be free live music and cooking demos. Admission to the event is free and proceeds from the barbecue plates (which cost $9) will benefit the Madison Square Park Conservancy. If you can’t wait until June, try Alabama grill expert Chris Lilly’s incredible apple-glazed barbecued baby back ribs.

