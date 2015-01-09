16 Inspiring #FOODWINEWOMEN Nominations from Pim

This week, we asked our Twitter followers to nominate the iconic #FOODWINEWOMEN in their lives. Some of the best nominations came from Pim Techamuanvivit, an inspirational woman in her own right. The pioneering food blogger recently opened her restaurant Kin Khao in San Francisco, where she's developing dishes like epic blistered green beans that are changing how people think about Thai food. Here, her brilliant #FOODWINEWOMEN nominations.

[&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="//storify.com/FoodandWine/story-163" target="_blank"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;View the story " " on Storify&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;]