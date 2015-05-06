15 Ways to Eat Potatoes for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From crispy potato pancakes to bright pesto pasta, these 15 recipes prove potatoes are great in every meal.
Breakfast
Sunchoke Hash with Fried Eggs
Upgrade potato hash with slightly sweet roasted sunchokes and well-aged cheddar cheese.
Asparagus-Potato Frittata
What's the secret to this fast, healthy dish? Choose asparagus spears of similar size so that they will cook evenly.
Crispy Potato-Leek Rösti
Serve these fantastic potato pancakes with smoked salmon and sour cream or scrambled eggs.
Tornado Hash Brown
This supersize hash brown has an especially crispy, golden-brown crust.
Lunch
Potato, Snap Pea and Pickle Salad
This spring version of a warm potato salad features lots of scallions and half-sour pickles.
Ham-and-Potato Salad
A whipped deviled egg dressing stars in chef José Andrés's terrific potato salad.
Potato Pie with Tomato and Fontina
Mashed potatoes form the crust for this delicious, savory pie.
Cream of Leek and Potato Soup
This silky soup makes great use of leek greens.
Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos
Canned chipotles in adobo give these tacos fantastic heat.
Dinner
Creamy Nettle and Potato Soup
Wild stringing nettles give this soup its delicious tang. It can also be made with fresh spinach or a combination of parsley and sorrel.
Trenette with Pesto, Beans and Potatotes
Mario Batali's incredible pasta pairs well with slightly nutty Soave.
Carrot-Potato Gnocchi
This delicious take on traditional potato gnocchi is fantastic with a super-fast brown butter and sage or Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce.
Dirty Potatoes
This super-simple side dish is tossed with a black-olive puree.
Caldo Verde
A splash of sherry vinegar gives this Portuguese potoato-and-kale soup its delicious tangy flavor.
Pork, Potato and Apple Pie
Star blogger Marte Marie Forsberg's take on traditional English pub meat pie features ale-braised pork and chorizo.
