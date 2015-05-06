15 Ways to Eat Potatoes for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From crispy potato pancakes to bright pesto pasta, these 15 recipes prove potatoes are great in every meal.

Breakfast

Sunchoke Hash with Fried Eggs

Upgrade potato hash with slightly sweet roasted sunchokes and well-aged cheddar cheese.

Asparagus-Potato Frittata

What's the secret to this fast, healthy dish? Choose asparagus spears of similar size so that they will cook evenly.

Crispy Potato-Leek Rösti

Serve these fantastic potato pancakes with smoked salmon and sour cream or scrambled eggs.

Tornado Hash Brown

This supersize hash brown has an especially crispy, golden-brown crust.

Lunch

Potato, Snap Pea and Pickle Salad

This spring version of a warm potato salad features lots of scallions and half-sour pickles.

Ham-and-Potato Salad

A whipped deviled egg dressing stars in chef José Andrés's terrific potato salad.

Potato Pie with Tomato and Fontina

Mashed potatoes form the crust for this delicious, savory pie.

Cream of Leek and Potato Soup

This silky soup makes great use of leek greens.

Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos

Canned chipotles in adobo give these tacos fantastic heat.

Dinner

Creamy Nettle and Potato Soup

Wild stringing nettles give this soup its delicious tang. It can also be made with fresh spinach or a combination of parsley and sorrel.

Trenette with Pesto, Beans and Potatotes

Mario Batali's incredible pasta pairs well with slightly nutty Soave.

Carrot-Potato Gnocchi

This delicious take on traditional potato gnocchi is fantastic with a super-fast brown butter and sage or Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce.

Dirty Potatoes

This super-simple side dish is tossed with a black-olive puree.

Caldo Verde

A splash of sherry vinegar gives this Portuguese potoato-and-kale soup its delicious tangy flavor.

Pork, Potato and Apple Pie

Star blogger Marte Marie Forsberg's take on traditional English pub meat pie features ale-braised pork and chorizo.

Related: Amazing Potato Recipes

Delicious Potato Salads

America's Most Decadent Potato Dishes