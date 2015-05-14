15 Ways to Eat Carrots for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From healthy breakfast muffins to terrific quesadillas, here are 15 ways to add vitamin-rich carrots to every meal.

Breakfast

Carrot-Flax Muffins

These healthy, gluten-free muffins are packed with nutrients from carrots, apples and homemade flax seed meal.

Quinoa Porridge with Carrots and Mango

Blogger Anja Schwerin's hearty breakfast is made with coconut milk and a sweet blend of carrot, mango, pistachios and cranberries.

Carrot-Mango Lassi

Honey sweetens this fast, yogurt-based smoothie.

Carrot Cake Waffles with Cream Cheese Whipped Cream

These fluffy, slightly chewy waffles are ready in just 30 minutes.

Carrot Jam

Spoon this delicious jam on top of ricotta or toast.

Lunch

Moroccan Carrot Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing

Harissa, the North African chile paste, adds fantastic heat to this simple salad.

Spicy Carrot Sandwiches

Hummus and Greek yogurt star in these fast sandwiches.

Carrot and Leek Quesadillas

Sriracha and honey add fantastic flavor to these healthy, vegetarian quesadillas.

Caramelized Carrot Soup

Nathan Myhrvold caramelizes carrots in a pressure cooker with a bit of baking soda, which speeds up the process.

Carrot-Avocado Salad

Sweet-tangy grapefruit dressing tops this beautiful salad.

Dinner

Carrot-Potato Gnocchi

This terrific version of the classic Italian dish is great with two super-fast sauces: brown butter and sage or Parmigiano-Reggiano cream.

Carrots with Cumin

What's the secret to this incredible side dish? Orange juice adds fruity acidity to the carrots as they cook.

Curried Carrot Soup with Tarragon Oil

Naomi Pomeroy cooks carrots with Madras curry powder, ginger and garlic.

Steamed Sea Bass with Carrots Three Ways

Carrots are pureed, sliced into strips and marinated for this bright fish dish. Plus, the carrot tops are used as a garnish.

Savory Baked Carrot and Broccoli Rabe Terrine

"It's impressive and somewhat different," says Wolfgang Puck of his go-to entertaining dish.

