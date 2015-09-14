15 Ways to Celebrate the Fact That September Is National Bourbon Heritage Month

September is a month-long celebration of bourbon as America's native spirit. From cocktails to chicken fajitas, here are 15 amazing bourbon recipes to make in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month.

1. Maple-Bourbon Smash

This take on the Old-Fashioned is best with Grade A Dark Amber maple syrup.

2. Black Pepper Biscuits with Bourbon-Molasses Butter

While star chef Bobby Flay's biscuits are delicious on their own, they're exquisite with warm butter flavored with bourbon and cinnamon.

3. Maple-Bourbon Banana Pudding Cake

While this simple cake bakes, a sweet bourbon-spiked sauce forms in the bottom of the dish.

While this delicious, simple cake bakes, a sweet, rich sauce forms in the bottom of the dish. © FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

4. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans

Bacon fat in the batter gives these brownies extra smoky flavor.

5. Bourbon Milk Punch

Get in the holiday spirit early with this fantastic eggnog-like drink.

6. Honey-Bourbon-Glazed Ham

This gorgeous centerpiece roast features a sweet, sticky glaze spiced with fennel, coriander and star anise.

7. Evergreen Terrace

"Anyone who gets the reference loves it," says Ryan Casey of this bright, bittersweet bourbon cocktail named for the street where the TV family the Simpsons live.

8. Bourbon-Spiked Sweet Potato Puree

Upgrade mashed potatoes with good-quality bourbon.

9. Maple-Bourbon Chicken Fajitas

This fast stir-fry highlights the classic Southern flavor combination of maple and bourbon.

10. Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Chef Lauren Kiino's sweet barbecue sauce made with bourbon helps the prosciutto stick to the shrimp.

11. Jam-Filled Crêpes with Orange-Bourbon Sauce

Try this amazing French dessert with raspberry or apricot jam.

12. Chocolate-Bourbon Tart

Bourbon adds fantastic smokiness to this excellent chocolate dessert.

13. Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream

What's the secret to this incredible ice cream? Lightly salted pecans, which stay crisp when added in at the same time as the bourbon.

14. Bourbon Fizz

This superb bourbon cocktail is made with pecan-flavored praline liquer.

15. Caffè Di Alpi

This adult coffee cocktail is topped with whipped cream.

Related: More Bourbon Cocktails

Amazing Pies and Tarts

Classic Cocktails