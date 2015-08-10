15 Ultimate Summer Bucket List Recipes

With only a month and a half of summer left, we’re scrambling to cook and eat all of the essential warm weather dishes. Have you checked all the foods off your summer food bucket list? Here are 15 recipes to make before fall takes over.

1. Country-Style Ribs with Apple-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

These sticky, falling-off-the-bone ribs take under an hour to make.

2. Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls

Potato chips give these Tabasco-spiked lobster rolls delicious crunch.

3. Banana-Nutella S’Mores

Take s’mores to the next level with marshmallow fluff, Nutella and bananas.

4. Bacon Burgers on Brioche Buns

These extra-meaty bacon burgers are topped with supremely gooey brie.

5. Watermelon Salad with Mint and Lime

There’s nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than this crazy-simple salad.

6. Nectarine-Buttermilk Pops

Impressive to look at but easy to make, these tangy, fruity popsicles are perfect for summer parties or afternoon snacks.

7. Oven-Fried Chicken by the Bucket

Take this potato chip-crusted fried chicken on your next picnic.

8. Hot Dog Melts

These bacon-wrapped hot dogs are filled with gooey cheese.

9. Smoky Barbecued Chicken

This amber-colored chicken takes some effort to make but it’s definitely worth it.

10. Latin Grilled Rib Eye Steak with Green Chile Aioli

If you haven’t grilled a giant, juicy steak this summer, this one will make up for it.

11. Nantucket Clambake

A terrific weekend activity, a clambake calls for steaming lobsters, clams, corn and potatoes in a rock-line pit.

12. Vanilla Ice Cream

Making ice cream at home from scratch is a fun family activity. Plus, it means you get to eat ice cream later.

13. Pork and Bacon Kebabs

These double-pork skewers are made with pork tenderloin and slab bacon.

14. Heirloom Tomato Salad

Ultra-ripe tomatoes don’t need much. Simply sprinkle them with salt, drizzle on some oil and top with herbs and freshly grated cheese.

15. Corn on the Cob with Seasoned Salts

Upgrade grilled corn with a trio of fun seasoned salts.

