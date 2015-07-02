15 Stellar Ways to Grill Shellfish

Briny and delicious shellfish get an extra smoky boost of flavor when thrown on the grill. Here, 15 awesome recipes for your next cookout:

1. Grilled Lobsters with Miso-Chile Butter

Grilling lobsters at home, like F&W’s Gail Simmons does, is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you.

2. Charred Squid with Beans and Meyer Lemon

Meyer lemon adds fresh flavor to charred squid and fat, creamy beans.

3. Grilled Oysters Casino

Oysters update the eastern seaboard classic clams Casino. Have your fishmonger shuck them for you.

4. Cilantro Scallops

Here, scallops are tossed in a spicy, vibrant combination of garlic, lime, soy and crushed red pepper before hitting the grill.



5. Grilled Shrimp with Shrimp Butter

The secret to this amazingly simple and delicious grilled shrimp recipe from Chicago chef Stephanie Izard is the onion-and-shrimp-paste butter that’s spooned on just before serving.

6. Grilled Lobster Tails with Sorrel-Sauternes Sauce

The creamy, slightly tangy and slightly sweet sorrel sauce is an ideal foil for smoky grilled lobster. If you buy whole live lobsters, have the fishmonger split the tails for you. Save the claws for Potato and Lobster Claw Salad and the tomalley and roe for a flavored Lobster Butter.

7. Grilled Squid Skewers with Anchovy Butter

This dish is best made using small squid with bodies no longer than 4 inches. You can buy good-quality frozen small squid in 5-pound packages.

8. Seafood Mixed Grill with Red-Pepper Sauce

There's no law that says a mixed grill has to be based on meat. Shrimp, scallops, and salmon are up to the task, and, paired with a simple red-pepper sauce, make for a festive meal. Add bread, salad, and wine and you have a party.

9. Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce

Here, clams get put on a hot grill and then topped with a spicy sauce spiked with horseradish and Tabasco.

10. Grilled Shrimp Rolls with Sorrel

When he was a child and spent summers on Martha's Vineyard, chef Shea Gallante loved lobster rolls. For this version, he douses shrimp with gin and sherry, grills it and mixes it with a fragrant scallion-tarragon mayonnaise.

11. Vineyard Sea Grill

This dish was inspired by a trip Mario Batali and his friends took to Cambados, a coastal village in Galicia, where they were put to work harvesting clams. Later at the Vionta Winery, just outside Cambados, Mario built a fire from dried grapevines and corncobs—"for a bit of sweetness"—and grilled lobsters and navajas (razor clams).

12. Peel-and-Eat Grilled Shrimp with Harissa

These sauce-coated shrimp are messy and delicious. You can split the shells before grilling to make the shrimp a little easier to peel, or keep the shells intact so the shrimp are juicier.

13. Fire-Grilled Oysters with Green Garlic and Pastis Butter

The mingling of oyster juices with butter, herbs, chile and pastis makes these irresistibly slurp-able.

14. Grilled Soft-Shell Crabs with Lemon Mayonnaise and Apple-Fennel Salad

Cooking soft-shell crabs on the grill gives them a smoky flavor and an appealingly chewy texture. The accompanying salad is Mario Batali's Italian riff on coleslaw—it's made with apples and fennel, which adds a tasty licorice bite.

15. Greek Grilled Scallop Sandwiches

Michael Psilakis uses a grilled, sliced scallop as the "bread" in his playful version of a finger sandwich, filled with plums, prosciutto and pea tendrils and topped with Greek yogurt. He says, "It's English high tea meets crazy Greek chef."

Related: How to Shuck Oysters

Sustainable Seafood Recipes

31 Succulent Scallop Recipes