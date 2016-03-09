15 Reasons You Should Be Eating More Cabbage

Eating seasonally is almost second nature to many of us. But what do you do when the weather fluctuates wildly, as it has on the East Coast this winter, going from 35° and snowy on one day to 70° and sunny just five days later? What do you eat when every day feels like a different season? What vegetable can be braised into silky submission on the cold days and then used in a bracing crunchy salad on the spring-like ones? What vegetable is cheap, cheerful and practically made to be pickled?

Cabbage. Cabbage is good for you, keeps well and is widely available. And perhaps most importantly, cabbage is versatile. Braise it, pickle it, slaw it. Here are 15 ways to make the most of all that cabbage can do.

Fresh Cabbage Kimchi Quick, fresh and delicious, this unbeatable DIY kimchi is the perfect all-weather condiment.

Creamy Cabbage and Broccoli Slaw Simple, crunchy and cabbage-forward, this tasty slaw is a great last-minute addition to your next barbecue.

Cabbage Fried Rice I made a lot of cabbage fried rice in my post-college years. Not only is this recipe delicious, but it is healthy and budget-friendly too.

Cabbage with Parsley Cream Savory parsley cream and steamed cabbage rolls make for a cozy first course or light lunch.

Soy-Sauce Butter Cabbage Quick, cozy and deeply satisfying, this dish can be served as a side or on its own with lots of steamed rice.

Kielbasa and Cabbage This five-ingredient one-pot meal pairs silky braised cabbage with smoky kielbasa. It's the perfect dinner for the coldest weather.

Cabbage Gratin with Potatoes Could there be anything happier than cheese, cream, bacon, potatoes and cabbage all baked together in one hot, bubbly dish? Just Irish enough to be the perfect thing for St. Patrick's day.

Braised red cabbage This super-simple braised red cabbage side brings a welcome pop of color to your chilly day dinners.

Korean Cabbage Pancakes We should all be eating more of these crispy, chewy pancakes. Not only the perfect use for those last two cups of cabbage, these Korean pancakes are a great appetizer or light supper.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Embrace your Irish heritage, however distant, and make this Irish-American classic on March 17th.

Indian-Spiced Cabbage Ever-versatile cabbage is as happy with cumin, coriander and coconut as it is with cream and bacon. Try this Indian-inspired cabbage dish, sure to convert even the most staunch cabbage skeptic.

Linguine with Red Cabbage This dish, starring red cabbage, linguine and feta, makes for cheap and cheerful weeknight supper.

Crunchy Cabbage Icebox Salad Is it a salad or a vegetable-focused 7-layer dip? No matter what you call it, this bright and crunchy dish is equally at home alongside—or even inside—tacos.

Balsamic-Caraway Red Cabbage Sweet, tangy and tremendously good, this braised cabbage wants to be eaten with roasted pork. Or perhaps straight out of the pot.

Homemade Sauerkraut with Caraway and Apples Could we even have a serious conversation about cabbage and not talk about sauerkraut? Sure you can buy any number of sauerkrauts, but you really should make it at least once. All you need is mandoline, a large jar and some patience.