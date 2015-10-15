15 Halloween Recipes Inspired by Classic Movie Monsters

This Halloween, don’t just watch your favorite monsters in movies, eat like them! Here, 15 recipes inspired by Dracula, the Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and more.
Dracula
Blood Orange Screwdrivers
This vibrantly red cocktail is bitter and sweet, thanks to a splash of Aperol with the blood orange juice and vodka.
Red Borscht
This blood-red borscht is packed with beets, onions and cabbage.
Flaky Blood Orange Tart
Stunning yet simple, this crostata is nothing but sweet-tart oranges and bit of sugar on a flaky, buttery crust.
The Wolf Man
Rosemary Salty Dog
Fresh muddled rosemary is fantastic in this version of the gin-and–grapefruit juice classic.
Tartare Delmonico with Béarnaise Sauce
For their unconventional tartare, Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone quickly sear beef before finely chopping it.
Chocolate–Peanut Butter Moon Pies
Moon pies are classic Southern cookies filled with marshmallow and coated with chocolate. In this version, crispy sugar cookies are spread with chocolate and peanut butter, then sandwiched around a marshmallow filling.
Frankenstein’s Monster
Corpse Reviver No. 1
This version of the classic pre-Prohibition drink substitutes Armagnac for the usual brandy and Calvados for applejack.
No-Cook Green Harissa Pasta
Frankenstein’s Monster wasn’t a big fan of fire, so this recipe requires a minimal amount of cooking. A blender makes quick work of this clever harissa sauce.
Monster Cookies
These monster cookies are packed full of goodness—peanut butter, chocolate, oatmeal and butterscotch.
The Mummy
Blood & Sand
This red-hued cocktail is made with Scotch, sweet vermouth, cherry liqueur and fresh orange juice.
Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, highbrow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for hot dogs.
Pecan Sandies
These cookies are unbelievably light, delicate and crisp.
The Creature from the Black Lagoon
Swamp Gas
Tart and tropical, this cocktail is made with rum, fresh lime juice, triple sec and blue-tinted Hpnotiq.
Swamp Chili
Spinach and pureed poblano chiles give this chili a swamp-like look.
Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
In these single-serving desserts, rich and creamy cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base.
