15 Halloween Recipes Inspired by Classic Movie Monsters

This Halloween, don’t just watch your favorite monsters in movies, eat like them! Here, 15 recipes inspired by Dracula, the Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and more.

Dracula

Blood Orange Screwdrivers

This vibrantly red cocktail is bitter and sweet, thanks to a splash of Aperol with the blood orange juice and vodka.

Red Borscht

This blood-red borscht is packed with beets, onions and cabbage.

Flaky Blood Orange Tart

Stunning yet simple, this crostata is nothing but sweet-tart oranges and bit of sugar on a flaky, buttery crust.

The Wolf Man

Rosemary Salty Dog

Fresh muddled rosemary is fantastic in this version of the gin-and–grapefruit juice classic.

Tartare Delmonico with Béarnaise Sauce

For their unconventional tartare, Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone quickly sear beef before finely chopping it.

Chocolate–Peanut Butter Moon Pies

Moon pies are classic Southern cookies filled with marshmallow and coated with chocolate. In this version, crispy sugar cookies are spread with chocolate and peanut butter, then sandwiched around a marshmallow filling.

Frankenstein’s Monster

Corpse Reviver No. 1

This version of the classic pre-Prohibition drink substitutes Armagnac for the usual brandy and Calvados for applejack.

No-Cook Green Harissa Pasta

Frankenstein’s Monster wasn’t a big fan of fire, so this recipe requires a minimal amount of cooking. A blender makes quick work of this clever harissa sauce.

Monster Cookies

These monster cookies are packed full of goodness—peanut butter, chocolate, oatmeal and butterscotch.

The Mummy

Blood & Sand

This red-hued cocktail is made with Scotch, sweet vermouth, cherry liqueur and fresh orange juice.

Hogs in a Blanket

This fun, highbrow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for hot dogs.

Pecan Sandies

These cookies are unbelievably light, delicate and crisp.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon

Swamp Gas

Tart and tropical, this cocktail is made with rum, fresh lime juice, triple sec and blue-tinted Hpnotiq.

Swamp Chili

Spinach and pureed poblano chiles give this chili a swamp-like look.

Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes

In these single-serving desserts, rich and creamy cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base.

