15 Great Summer Chardonnays

Break out a bottle on a hot day.

F&W Editors
June 24, 2016

When the weather's hot, jaded sommeliers and wine pros may go for Italian Vermentino or French Muscadet. But classic Chardonnay is always, inevitably, the people's choice. Here, 15 outstanding bottles.

$15 & Under

2014 Ryan Patrick Naked ($12)

2014 Milbrandt Vineyards Tradition ($13)

2014 Noble Vines 446 ($13)

2014 A to Z Wineworks ($14)

2014 Wente Morning Fog ($15)

$30 & Under

2013 Chateau Ste Michelle Mimi Horse Heaven Hills ($20)

2014 Westrey Willamette Valley ($22)

2014 Banshee Sonoma Coast ($25)

2015 Stoller Dundee Hills ($25)

2014 Heitz Cellar Napa Valley ($26)

$30 & Over

2014 Drouhin Oregon Roserock ($35)

2014 Trefethen Napa Valley ($36)

2014 Roco Willamette Valley ($40)

2014 Buty Conner Lee Vineyard Columbia Valley ($42)

2013 Stony Hill Napa Valley ($45)

