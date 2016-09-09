15 Bucket List Recipes for Fall

How many can you make?
Don’t mourn the end of summer—celebrate the start of fall by planning out all the seasonal parties you can host, tailgates you can conquer and beautiful weeknight dinners you can create. Here, your checklist for every homey, spiced, stewed, slow-cooked recipe to make this autumn.
1. Sweet Potatoes with Apple Butter
Creamy sweet potatoes mashed with fruity apple butter make for the perfect fall side dish.
This is a purists' pie that tastes of nothing but apples, with just a hint of spice and butter.
3. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce
Deeply flavorful and packed with tender chunks of flatiron steak, this is the quintessential beef stew.
4. Butternut Squash Soup with Crisp Pancetta
Sweet and creamy squash soup gets a delicious salty crunch from crispy pancetta.
This cozy cocktail is spiked with white wine.
These flaky little pies may be the ultimate grab-and-go dessert.
Easy to eat in two bites, these crunchy, chewy desserts are easy to make at home.
With coffee, dark beer, smoky bacon and three kinds of chiles, this is one deep, rich, spicy pot of beef chili.
9. Pumpkin Pie
This luscious pumpkin pie is light (almost soufflé-ish), with a flaky crust and great spice.
10. Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Tanya Holland spikes her mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and Tabasco, so they’re a little spicy and deeply flavorful.
11. Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar
Here’s the perfect way to use leftover red wine.
This easy pecan pie tastes of dark caramel, toasted nuts and a little bit of bourbon.
Rubbing a simple lemon-and-butter marinade all over a whole chicken before roasting creates superjuicy, flavorful meat and crisp skin.
14. Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
This unbelievably simple side dish counters the slight bitterness of brussels sprouts with a sweet maple-syrup pan sauce.
15. Cassoulet with Duck Confit
Chef Laurence Jossel created this stripped-down version of the classic French stew, with creamy white beans, luscious store-bought duck confit, smoky French garlic sausage and slab bacon.
