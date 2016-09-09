15 Bucket List Recipes for Fall

September 09, 2016

 Don’t mourn the end of summer—celebrate the start of fall by planning out all the seasonal parties you can host, tailgates you can conquer and beautiful weeknight dinners you can create. Here, your checklist for every homey, spiced, stewed, slow-cooked recipe to make this autumn.

1. Sweet Potatoes with Apple Butter 

Creamy sweet potatoes mashed with fruity apple butter make for the perfect fall side dish.

2. Old-Fashioned Apple Pie 

This is a purists' pie that tastes of nothing but apples, with just a hint of spice and butter.

3. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce 

Deeply flavorful and packed with tender chunks of flatiron steak, this is the quintessential beef stew.

4. Butternut Squash Soup with Crisp Pancetta 

Sweet and creamy squash soup gets a delicious salty crunch from crispy pancetta.

5. Hot Mulled Cider 

Chef Ken Oringer of Toro in New York and Boston preheats the Thermos he uses to transport his deliciously spiced cider by filling it with boiling water and letting it sit for a few minutes. Pouring the mulled cider into a Thermos that's already warm helps keep the drink hot.

This cozy cocktail is spiked with white wine.

6. Pear-Cranberry Hand Pies 

These flaky little pies may be the ultimate grab-and-go dessert.

7. Caramel Lady Apples 

Easy to eat in two bites, these crunchy, chewy desserts are easy to make at home.

8. Three-Chile Beef Chili 

With coffee, dark beer, smoky bacon and three kinds of chiles, this is one deep, rich, spicy pot of beef chili.

9. Pumpkin Pie 

This luscious pumpkin pie is light (almost soufflé-ish), with a flaky crust and great spice.

10. Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes 

Tanya Holland spikes her mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and Tabasco, so they’re a little spicy and deeply flavorful.

11. Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar 

Here’s the perfect way to use leftover red wine.

12. Bourbon-Pecan Pie 

This easy pecan pie tastes of dark caramel, toasted nuts and a little bit of bourbon.

13. Lemon-Thyme Roast Chicken 

Rubbing a simple lemon-and-butter marinade all over a whole chicken before roasting creates superjuicy, flavorful meat and crisp skin.

14. Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts 

This unbelievably simple side dish counters the slight bitterness of brussels sprouts with a sweet maple-syrup pan sauce.

15. Cassoulet with Duck Confit 

Chef Laurence Jossel created this stripped-down version of the classic French stew, with creamy white beans, luscious store-bought duck confit, smoky French garlic sausage and slab bacon.

