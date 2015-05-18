14 Restaurants Where Dining Out Can Help Nepal

Launched by chef Michael Lomonaco, the #DineOut4Nepal campaign, running through the end of May, unites restaurateurs across the country in their commitment to donating part of their proceeds to relief efforts in Nepal.
The Food & Wine team loves to put our fork where our heart is, and we’re thrilled to learn more about the ongoing restaurant efforts to support the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Nepal. Please keep the good news coming—tell us of any benefit events in your area, and we’ll do our best to get the word out!
Launched by chef Michael Lomonaco, the #DineOut4Nepal campaign, running through the end of May, unites restaurateurs across the country in their commitment to donating part of their proceeds to relief efforts. Participating restaurants include:
- Porter House New York, New York City
- Center Bar, New York City
- Benoit, New York City
- Grill 23 & Bar, Boston
- Harvest, Cambridge, MA
- Post 390, Boston
- TAG Restaurant, Denver
- TAG Burger Bar, Denver
- Sugarmill Desserts, Denver
- Guard and Grace, Denver
- Bubu, Denver
- Los Chingones, Denver
- Tao, Las Vegas
- Lavo, Las Vegas
