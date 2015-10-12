14 Five-Ingredient Tapas

Some of these pre-dinner snacks nod to Spain, where tapas originated, while others take cues from other parts of the world. The commonality: Each of these 14 tapas relies on five ingredients or fewer (outside of salt, pepper and olive oil).

1. Apples on horseback

Wrap apples and Manchego in pancetta and grill on a rosemary skewer.

2. Sardines on toast

Drape the tinned fish over olive oil toasts and drizzle with reduced balsamic for an elegant, healthy starter.

3. Crispy chickpeas

Roast chickpeas tossed with olive oil, salt and rosemary for a supereasy bar snack.

4. Spicy popcorn

Break out the Japanese ingredients in your pantry, including nori and togarashi, for this delicious savory-spicy popcorn.

5. Pumpkin seed–cheese spread

Blend cream cheese with mustard and pumpkin seed oil for an Austrian-style spread for bread or dip for pretzels.

Football season is nearly here and it’s time to start making a game plan for snacks. If you don’t have time to make anything before the game (or you run out of food before the first half is over), you can utilize half time to make something awesome. Here, six perfect noshes that are ready in no time.

6. Sweet potato chips

Slice sweet potatoes on a mandoline, toss with olive oil and roast until crisp.

Sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper is all you need for these simple chips.

7. Fast flatbread

Spread hummus on store-bought pizza dough and top with sliced zucchini for a three-ingredient snack.

8. Grilled ham and cheese

Turn the toasted sandwich into a pre-dinner snack by cutting it into quarters. Elevate it with a spread of strawberry jam.

The secret to these delectable sandwiches is the strawberry jam spiked with Pinot Noir. It truly takes these grilled baked ham and Gruyère cheese sandwiches to the next level. We would gladly devour these melty sandwiches for lunch any day. So just let us know when you're making them? Thanks.

9. Grilled okra with red curry–lime dressing

Grilled okra actually makes good finger food, especially when it’s tossed in a tangy-hot dressing.

10. Watercress-Fontina omelet

Any frittata can be sliced into small pieces for an easy tapa. This one is extra special because the egg whites get whipped to make a fluffy omelet.

11. Garlicky shrimp

Poach shrimp in olive oil with garlic and crushed red pepper, then serve with crusty bread.

12. Chorizo poached in red wine

Plump Spanish chorizo in dry red wine flavored with garlic and bay leaves, then slice and serve with toothpicks. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/chorizo-poached-in-red-wine

13. Fried peppers with prosciutto

Fried green peppers, like pimiento de padrón, are the world’s best one-ingredient tapa. To make the peppers even more spectacular, toss them with fried ham and fresh mint.

14. Tuna red pepper mousse

For a tapa that could be at home on a bar in San Sebastián, puree olive oil–packed tuna with a roasted red pepper and butter, then spread on toasts and top with pine nuts.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: More Amazing Tapas

Spanish Recipes

Cocktail Party Recipes