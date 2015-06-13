13 Ways Chefs Upgrade Grilled Chicken

The chefs here pull from an international pantry of ingredients to make inspired versions of grilled chicken.

1. With mustard sauce. Barbecue sauces can be cloying but not when they’re spiked with mustard, like chef John Currence’s fantastic glaze.

2. Under a brick. The Italian secret to getting crisp-skinned chicken? Press it down using a brick. This version from chef Sheamus Feeley has an especially delicious marinade and punchy chimichurri sauce.

3. Sweet-and-sour. Flavoring ketchup with rice vinegar, soy sauce, ginger and garlic, as chef David Waltuck does, turns this classic condiment into a versatile sauce that’s delicious brushed on grilled chicken or served with French fries.

4. Baja-style. TV chef Marcela Valladolid threads pieces of boneless chicken thighs on skewers and coats them in a simple lemon-herb marinade before grilling.

5. Spicy Asian-style marinade. Looking for a way to use the yuzu kosho you bought that time at the Japanese market? L.A. chef Ricardo Zarate’s flavorful marinade for grilled boneless chicken thighs is your answer.

6. Fish sauce-marinated. Marinating chicken in this Southeast Asian staple sauce (with nothing else) doesn’t make chicken taste fishy, just surprisingly complex.

7. Filipino-style. Chicago chef Kristine Subido’s marinade has the salty-tangy blend of vinegar and soy sauce that is pure Filipino. She makes it even more complex with plenty of garlic and fragrant spices, like star anise.

8. Lemon-chile chicken. Fresh red chiles and chile powder are combined with garlic, lemon juice and olive oil to make an alluring sauce to brush over grilled chicken.

9. In a cucumber salad. If you can’t get to Bali anytime soon, make this chicken, which is marinated in a delicious mixture of garlic, chiles, shallots, ginger and turmeric.

11. Turkish style. British chef Silvena Rowe rubs chicken with a cumin-spiced red pepper paste, which forms a great crust on the grill.

12. Indian-style. Suvir Saran’s yogurt-marinated chicken has all the flavors of tandoori chicken without the garish red color.

13. Whole-grilled chicken. Too hot to turn on the oven? No worries. Star chef Thomas Keller proves you can still make roasted chicken; just use your grill.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor

