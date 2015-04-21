13 Snazzy Recipes for Bow-Tie Pasta

There’s no food more fashion-forward than bow-tie pasta. Also known as farfalle (which means butterflies in Italian), this whimsically shaped noodle is ultra-versatile, delicious and remarkably fun to eat. Here, 13 recipes for bow-tie pasta.

1. Bow-Tie Salad with Fennel, Prosciutto, and Parmesan

A tangy lemon dressing makes this main-course salad especially refreshing, and the only thing you have to cook is the pasta.

2. Farfalle a la Vodka

The amped-up tomato sauce for this simple dish gets a kick from the vodka and a rich, smoky flavor from bacon.

3. Bow Ties with Chicken, Watercress, and Walnuts

Chicken and walnuts always taste great together. Here the combination is enhanced by the peppery bite of watercress.

4. Farfalle with Caponata

Caponata is a fantastic eggplant-based relish that’s extremely versatile and delicious as an accompaniment to just about everything.

5. Creamy Tuna Noodle Cazuela

Jarred piquillo peppers and imported canned tuna from Spain add an Iberian twist to the classic American tuna casserole, making it more elegant but keeping it simple and quick.

6. Marinated Zucchini with Bow Ties

Garden-fresh zucchini and tomatoes make a beautiful pasta, perfect for dinner on a warm night.

7. Farfalle with Tomatoes and Green Vegetables

You can eat a lot of this vegetable-packed pasta and still feel good.

8. Bow Ties with Sweet Potatoes and Canadian Bacon

Bow-tie pasta with slices of sweet potato, diced Candian bacon, and tomato puree form a harmonious dish of varied flavors, shapes, and colors.

9. Farfalle with Spring Vegetables

This lemony pasta salad is tossed with broccolini, fennel and more great seasonal vegetables.

10. Farfalle with Zucchini and Parsley-Almond Pesto

Roasted almonds, parsley and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese make for a nutty, fresh-tasting pesto.

11. Bow-Tie Salad with Scallops, Black Olives, Oranges, and Mint

The flavors in this refreshing and unique pasta salad are reminiscent of Morocco and Southern Italy, where oranges and black olives are often paired.

12. Farfalle with Crabmeat and Oregano Butter

Sweet and delicate crab is delicious with herb-infused butter.

13. Bow Ties with Sun-Dried Tomato and Scallion Cream

Sun-dried tomatoes give intense flavor to this quick, no-cook sauce.

Related: 13 Spring Pastas

16 Terrific Spaghetti Recipes

12 Fettuccine Recipes