13 Best-Ever Sundae Toppings

For star chef Jacques Pépin, the key to great cooking is making people happy. One way to accomplish this is with an ice cream sundae. And for that, you'll need toppings. From chewy tapioca balls to fluffy coconut-lime marshmallows, here are 13 incredible sundae toppings that are sure to please.

1. Double-Chocolate Cookie Crumble

Deeply chocolaty with a nice touch of saltiness, this addictive crumble is exquisite on ice cream.

2. Bubble Sundaes with Peach-Blueberry Compote

Chewy tapioca pearls cooked in lemonade are the perfect sundae topping for bubble tea lovers.

3. Creamy Caramel Sauce

You need only 20 minutes to make the ultra-rich sauce, which is excellent on these butter–pecan blondie sundaes.

4. Apple Pie Sundaes with Cheddar Crust Shards

The delicious salty cheddar crisps that accompany this frozen-yogurt sundae are just as good with cocktails as they are with desserts.

5. Pineapple Penuche Sauce

This incredible sauce was inspired by the creamy Mexican candy penuche. Try it with this amazing caramelized banana split.

6. Bourbon–Nectarine Ice Cream Sundaes with Pound-Cake Croutons

Crisp, buttery pound-cake croutons are the best part of this adult sundae.

7. Warm Chocolate-Almond Sauce

Almond extract and almond milk give this luscious chocolate sauce its fantastic flavor.

8. Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle

Shards of peanut brittle made with a generous pinch of cinnamon add terrific flavor and crunch.

9. Classic Butterscotch Sauce

You can’t go wrong with this ever-versatile sticky sauce.

10. Rice Brittle Crunch

Rice Krispies cereal, banana chips and roasted peanuts form the perfect crunchy topping.

11. Fresh Blueberry Sauce

This healthy topping requires just four ingredients: blueberries, sugar, fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

12. Mocha Hot Fudge Sauce

Nancy Silverton’s incredible sauce is made with brewed coffee, rum and bittersweet chocolate.

13. Light and Fluffy Marshmallows

Pastry genius Dominique Ansel’s airy marshmallows are fantastic on their own or flavored with cinnamon, coconut-lime or hazelnut.

