1,200 Turkeys, 150 Pumpkin Pies...This is Aureole’s Thanksgiving by the Numbers

If you think Thanksgiving dinner for 12 is overwhelming, prepare to be humbled. The chefs at Charlie Palmer’s Aureole in New York City have served more than 9,000 Thanksgiving guests since the flagship restaurant opened in 1988, and through its more recent move to Times Square. This year alone, the staff will roast, mash and bake an extraordinary amount of food for locals and tourists in town for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Here’s just a peek at some of the striking numbers, culled from the past quarter century.

9,175: Thanksgiving diners served over the past 26 years.

5,700: Pounds of potatoes prepared for 26 Thanksgivings.

1,270: Number of turkeys roasted in 26 Thanksgivings.

400: Five years’ worth of pecan tarts.

150: Pumpkin pies the restaurant will bake this year.

100: Pumpkins used over the past five years.

65: Lobsters the restaurant will serve this year (because who wants turkey when you can have lobster?).

60: Pounds of cranberries the restaurant will use this year alone (Aureole has used 1,140 pounds of cranberries over the past 25 years).

35: Bottles of Pinot Noir the restaurant will open this year.

8: Gallons of gravy the restaurant will make this year.

3: Number of Thanksgiving Day Parades that have passed by the restaurant. (In 2011, the route was changed so that the parade now bypasses Times Square.)

